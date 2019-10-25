Ward 1 Alderman Bill Skains is running for a second term.
“I’ve been involved in this city government one way or another since 1993. I want to continue to work with the theaters. I’m really concerned about the economic health of the theaters.
“These are my friends, they’ve been my friends 25 years, I don’t want to see them go away,” said Skains.
Skains’ current term expires April 2020 but he hopes to get the chance to continue serving his community.
“There’s a difference when you care and when you don’t, and I think this community really, really does. Sometimes we argue, we fuss, we fight. We do all that stuff, but when push comes to shove, they’re all lining up behind each other trying to make the right direction. Leadership is part of that. I just hope I can provide some.”
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, candidates can begin filing for municipal elections on Dec. 17 and have until Jan. 21, 2020 to do so.
The election will be held April 7, 2020.
