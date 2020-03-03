Ballparks of America have even more positive things happening on their playing field.
Two bills regarding Ballparks of America were passed on Feb. 25 by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
These bills include an amendment to the 2020 city of Branson budget and the approval for the facility use agreement.
According to the release, this amendment (of the 2020 city of Branson budget) was necessary for the contract approval for the new development. The amendment is for $240,000, which will be used by the city to pay for the facilities use agreement for Ballparks of America, per the terms of the contract.
Future yearly payments will be included in future budget projections and be subject to annual appropriation.
According to the release, the Facility Use Agreement provides the city of Branson access to the facility when tournament programs are not in session. The agreement also requires Ballparks of America, LLC to contract with a national operator for the park.
A recent announcement confirmed that the owners have officially selected the nationally recognized management services of Sports Facilities Management (SFM), to book, market and take care of the daily operations for Ballparks of America.
Earlier this year, Ballparks of America came under the new ownership of four Springfield businessmen, Greg Snider, Paul Saterwhite, Dale Helle and Steve Strobel.
Ballparks of America gains a lot of attention for featuring two-third replicas of five iconic fields: Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, Detroit’s Tiger Stadium and Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field.
According to their Facebook page they are currently gearing up for their spring and summer tournaments with more than 380 youth baseball teams already registered.
Ballparks of America’s first tournament of the year will be March 27-29 and their official summer schedule starts Memorial Day weekend.
For information about Ballparks of America, visit ballparksofamerica.com.
