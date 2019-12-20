The city of Branson employee of the month for December was awarded to Rick Ivey, maintenance worker with the Parks & Recreation Department.
Rick took it upon himself to tackle a big project at the Branson AquaPlex.
According to a staff report, instead of ordering a new part to fix a 400-pound valve that allows the pool to drain after it had rusted shut and required replacement, he fixed it himself.
Rick found a similar valve from a different department, rebuilt it and altered it to work as the pool valve. With the help of a team, they were able to remove the 400-pound valve from a 15-foot pit and put the new valve in, according to the report.
“Rick could have taken the easy way out but is no stranger to taking on big projects and finding a way to get things done,” stated the report. “This outside-the-box thinking is just one example of the positive influence he has on the entire Parks Department.”
According to the report, this act saved the city of Branson and the Parks Department over $4,000.
