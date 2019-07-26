Professional Magician and Branson High School graduate Josh Farley will be appearing on the July 29 episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which airs locally at 7 p.m. on the CW Network.
Farley said he hopes his performance will inspire people to believe in something beyond themselves.
In commenting on performing in Las Vegas, Farley said, “It’s an absolute dream come true. Since I was 12, I often visualized performing on a Las Vegas stage, but never in my life would I have imagined it’d be for Penn & Teller. I’m so grateful to have such a loving support system to guide me through the process and work on each aspect of it. It was truly a team effort. I’m especially overwhelmed by the support I got from my former high school classmates; Brooke Mortimer (dance instructor, Nashville) and Dakota Pagan (singer/songwriter, St. Louis) for agreeing to be in the act and putting so much effort into its success”
In Penn & Teller: Fool Us, aspiring magicians from all over the world are invited to perform their best illusions in an effort to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Those who succeed, win the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Penn & Teller deliberately see the trick only once before trying to figure out the secrets. Actress Alyson Hannigan serves as host.
According to a press release, with over a decade of entertainment experience, Farley uses illusions, comedy, and spoken word as a tool to communicate that hope and love are the most crucial aspects of our lives.
For information about Farley, visit JoshFarley.com.
