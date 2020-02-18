Anyone heading to the Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club’s 16th Annual Chili Cook Off needs to show up hungry.
The annual charitable fundraiser will feature a chili competition among five restaurants and six service organizations. Those who attend can sample chili from all 11 contenders, then go back for individual bowls of their favorite chili.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Branson/Hollister Lion’s Club building at 1015 E. Missouri 76. Admission is $7, free for those younger than 12. Tickets are available from Branson Daybreakers Rotary members or at the door.
“We have some new organizations taking part this year,” said organizer Tony Espy. “First responders will be there.”
The Branson Police Department, Branson Fire & Rescue, and Western Taney County Fire Protection District will all compete in the service group category, along with Boy Scouts of America Troop 2001, Hollister Rotary Club, and Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club.
Competing in the restaurant category is Rib Crib, Bob Evans, Branson Cafe, Shoney’s and Pizza Ranch.
The participants will be graded by a panel of judges who will award a winner for each group.
In addition to the judges, there will also be a “people’s choice” award. Those awards will be determined by members of the public, who will vote with monetary donations to their favorite chili-makers.
There will also be a live auction, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will be donated to charity. Espy said the club used to identify a charity each year, but now they prefer to contribute to several.
“We always have so many requests, we decided to split it among several different organizations,” he said.
Espy said the event continues to grow through the years.
“Last year, it was tremendous,” he said.
In addition to all the chili, drinks are included in the price of admission, as well several choices of desserts. Among those desserts, once again, is frozen custard donated by Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.
For information, visit bransondaybreakers.org or visit Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club on Facebook.
