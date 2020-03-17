The city of Branson presented Animal Control Officer Ashley Hurst with the March employee of the month award.
The city of Branson honors a city employee every month whose performance embodies the city’s values and goes above and beyond in their designated role.
According to a city report, Hurst received her nomination because of the compassion and respect she showed toward a member of the Branson community who is homeless and his furry companion.
The report said that on a cold day she held and played with the dog while it’s owner finished a meal. Hurst then retrieved a dog sweater and bag of treats out of her truck and presented them to the community member.
Upon demonstrating how to put the sweater on the pup, and providing the treats, she then told the owner if the pup needed anything to get through the winter, to give her a call.
According to the release, Hurst continuously goes out of her way to use her own resources to show compassion to the pet population and their owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.