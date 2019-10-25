The city of Branson discussed the increasing of water and sewer rates at the Oct. 22 Board of Aldermen meeting with Assistant City Administrator John Manning leading the discussion.
“Keeping water and sewer rates as low as possible for Branson residents and businesses is a top priority for the city of Branson. Currently, Branson has the third-lowest water and sewer costs in the entire state of Missouri compared to the 60 cities in the state with equal or larger populations,” said the city of Branson’s press release. “The city of Branson is able to have one of the lowest rates in the state due, in part, to the ability to use the city’s tourism tax for major water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
“Since 2010, the city has used over $44 million from the tourism tax to fund critical water and sewer infrastructure improvements. Within the next 10 years, it is anticipated that the city will need to be prepared to fund approximately $74 million in additional water and sewer infrastructure expansions to keep pace with development and upgrades to aging infrastructure. These improvements will need to be funded through the continued collection of tourism tax funds.”
A resolution establishing water and sewer rates projections for the city of Branson for 2020 through 2024 was passed and will go for a second reading.
“Even with these proposed rate increases, Branson’s water and sewer rates will remain among the very lowest in the state of Missouri for residential customers,” according to the press release. “The 2% water rate increase would result in a cost of 35 cents per month for a residential customer using 5,000 gallons of water. The 5% sewer increase would result in an additional cost of 70 cents per month. A combined water and sewer bill for a residential customer using 5000 gallons of water in Branson would be $32.52 in 2020. As a comparison, using current published water and sewer rates, a residential customer in Springfield would pay $72.82 for the same water and sewer service. In Joplin, the cost would be $82.14.”
“While the tourism tax is vital to major infrastructure improvements and keeping costs down, there isn’t enough money in the tourism tax to cover all infrastructure costs, expansion improvements, debt service on existing improvements as well as the operations and maintenance of the utilities,” stated the press release. “That’s why for the 2020 fiscal year utilities recommends a 2% water rate increase to keep pace with inflationary costs.
“A 5% sewer rate increase is recommended, with a breakdown of 2% for inflationary costs and the remaining 3% to bring sewer revenues closer to costs for maintenance and repair programs mainly in the sewer collection system to further reduce infiltration of groundwater and root intrusion, both of which add to operational costs and the risk for sewer spills.”
The resolution passed with a 3-1 vote by the aldermen with alderman Larry Milton voting against it.
As stated during the meeting, this is simply a resolution or ‘formal expression of intent’ by the governing body as stated by Manning.
You can find more information on the city of Branson Utilities Department and current water and sewer rates on the city’s website at http://www.bransonmo.gov/226/Utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.