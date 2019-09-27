The Salvation Army is having a sealed bid auction for a 2004 Koun RV.
The RV was donated to their Corps.
“We are holding a silent auction from now until Jan. 1 with the bidding starting off at $42,000. We are hoping to raise the most money as possible for the community,” said Amy Blackshear, Salvation Army administrative assistant.
This is a sealed bid auction. All bids must be in a sealed envelope and returned to The Salvation Army (1114 Stanley Blvd, Branson, MO 65616) or mailed to P.O. Box 1715, Branson, MO 65616
2004 Koun RV specs:
- 139,363 miles
- Diesel fuel
- Stored for two years
- Tires are four years old, only driven on for two
- Slide outs
- Generator
- Stabilizing system
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- TV/VCR
- Queen bed
- Sleeper sofa
- A/C
“It is immaculate inside (the RV),” said Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick.
According to McCormick, they have driven it and made sure that everything is in working condition.
Only money order or cashiers checks will be accepted from the individual chosen as highest bidder.
The RV can be taken for a test drive with a Salvation Army representative.
The Salvation Army provides services including: rent assistance, utility assistance, prescription assistance, emergency for residents of the city of Branson, emergency food pantry, clothing vouchers, the Pathway of Hope program and Clothe the Child Program.
Last year (2018) they helped 104 children through their Clothe the Child Program.
That’s not all The Salvation Army has going on.
They will be holding their annual Red Kettle Drive this holiday season.
“The goal is to raise $98,000 this year,” said McCormick. “We’re in desperate need of volunteers.”
According to The Salvation Army, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee started the Red Kettle Drive in 1891 so he could provide a free Christmas dinner for 1,000 of the destitute and poverty-stricken in San Francisco. While pondering the issue of funding, Captain McFee thought back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. At the Stage Landing where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called “Simpson’s Pot” which those who passed by would toss in coins to help the poor. The next day he placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing and placed a sign saying, “Keep the Pot Boiling”. He soon had the funding he needed and six years later the kettle idea spread from the west coat to the Boston area. That year the combined nationwide effort resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinner for those in need.
Today, The Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
These kettles are now used across the world.
