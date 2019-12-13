The city of Rockaway Beach has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to evaluate their wastewater systems.
At the end of last month the Missouri DNR announced the distribution of $216,000 for its Small Community Engineering Assistance Program.
Rockaway Beach will be able to use this grant funding to identify improvements needed to reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes, according to a press release.
Rockaway Beach Mayor Rex Wood said the city was absolutely excited to receive this grant funding.
“We have some expansion that we’re doing on our wastewater treatment facility,” said Wood. “We’re hoping our engineering company Toth (& Associates) can help us out with some research and things to get it where it needs to be and get it compliant so we can manage our region here.
“We’ve got Bull Creek, Merriam Woods, and we’re soon going to have Venice on the Lake that we’re taking care of, in addition to our own Rockaway Beach.”
In recent years, Rockaway Beach has overcome several issues with its wastewater treatment facilities. Wood explained that, thanks to their engineering firm, the Taney County Regional Sewer District and funding approved by the Taney County Commission, things are on their way toward being completely better.
“It was in such a miserable condition. There were some stiff EPA situations and (the work) started, (and) within a couple of months Ozark Environmental Service got it compliant,” Wood said. “We just kept working with it, working with it and getting it better and better.
“Now it’s quite an accomplished scenario.”
Other small Missouri cities who received Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grants included $32,000 to Mendon, $50,000 to New Florence, $44,000 to Seneca and Wheaton, who received $50,000.
“Every citizen and every community deserves clean water,” said Missouri DNR Division of Environmental Quality Director Ed Galbraith in the release. “These grants help communities identify improvements to protect our water while keeping utility rates affordable.”
In a press release, Rockaway Beach City Clerk Jann Clark said the city’s engineering study will include the review of existing documents and previous inflow and infiltration remediation projects.
The study will also look at the investigation of known problem areas, preparation of an engineering report, planning coordination and design meetings.
“We rely on nature as our appeal here (in Rockaway Beach),” said Wood. “So we certainly don’t want to be part of the problem.
“We want to be part of the solution to maintain the harmony with nature. Not only with the state and federal government, but also with nature.”
The Missouri DNR grant of $40,000 will be combined with the cities required portion of $10,000 to complete the research study.
