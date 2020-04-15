Taney County has a new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Taney County Health Department announced Wednesday the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
“This individual was a contact of a previous case,” Lisa Marshall, Director of the TCHD, said in a press release. “We are aware this individual traveled within the community while symptomatic, making it difficult to know exactly who they had contacted. Due to community exposure, we are encouraging everyone visiting the identified locations and showing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their primary care physician.”
The health department is asking anyone who visited any of these places during this time frame to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following the potential date of exposure.
–April 6: Menard’s in Hollister between 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.
–April 11: Dollar General and Harter House in Hollister between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
–April 12: Branson Landing between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The individual walked the Landing promenade but did not go into any stores.
“I just want to remind the community that eighty percent of those that test positive for COVID-19 have minor symptoms,” said Tiffany Bullock, Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation for TCHD, in the press release. “Please continue to follow social distancing guidelines and if you have been asked to self-quarantine by the TCHD, do not go out for any reason except to seek medical attention.”
The Taney County Health Department also stated that, among the county’s eight confirmed cases, three have now recovered. There has been one confirmed COVID-19 fatality in Taney County.
The count only includes Taney County residents. Five CoxHealth employees who work in Branson have also tested positive. A resident of another county, who tested positive, visited Branson Landing last month. Another positive case that had previously been assigned to Taney County was found to reside in a different county.
In its press release, the health department stated that, other than naming the county, they are not allowed to reveal where a positive case resides. They will, however, release locations where a case has visited if there is a potential for community exposure.
The press release also reminded residents to continue to keep themselves safe.
“Now more than ever we need to continue to stay at home, wash our hands, and practice good social distancing as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the release stated.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.