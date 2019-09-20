The string of vaping-related lung illness that has been circling the world has officially made its way to Missouri.
Missouri’s first death involving vaping-related lung illness was announced in a news release by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Thursday, Sept. 19.
According to the news release, since the Missouri DHSS began advising, and now requiring, physicians to report possible vaping-associated pulmonary illnesses in late August, DHSS has received 22 reports from throughout the state of Missouri. Seven of these cases, including this first death, have been confirmed using the case definition developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nine are still under investigation, and six reports were investigated and did not meet CDC’s case definition.
So far, investigators have been unable to pinpoint any single product, ingredient or device as the source of the illnesses. Both nicotine and THC products have been implicated.
“One of the claims, and it’s only partial, is that it was by a device, not by a manufacturer, that has only been 1 in 6 (of the deaths). The other five devices are marketed, been through the process and possessed those same things, the marijuana and the e-cigarette itself,” said Jim Brawner, community educator with CoxHealth and a nationally certified tobacco treatment specialist. “So, for the majority of them, the industry that sells says, ‘that’s those street things that they’re getting a hold of.’ It’s not.”
According to a health advisory released by the Missouri DHSS on Aug. 20, e-cigarettes available in the U.S. have not been systematically reviewed by the FDA to determine their impact on lung health. Nevertheless, it is known that e-cigarettes both contain and emit a number of potentially toxic substances. In January 2018, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine released a consensus study report stating that inhalation of harmful chemicals through “vaping” can cause irreversible lung damage and lung disease. The Academies’ report also states there is moderate evidence that youth who use e-cigarettes are at increased risk for cough and wheezing and an increase in asthma exacerbations.
“To vape an oil, you’re basically vaping something that’s going to coat your lungs and restrict its functions,” said Brawner. “When you inhale those oils, it’s having some adverse effect and what you’re seeing happen in the wrong hands of adolescents that pick this up.”
According to DHSS, the illness has no evidence of infectious diseases identified; therefore, lung illnesses are most likely associated with a chemical exposure. Patients report e-cigarette use and similar symptoms including:
–Cough, shortness of breath or chest pain;
–Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea;
–Fatigue, fever or weight loss; or,
–Elevated heart rate
The DHSS has also been giving out additional warnings:
If you do use e-cigarette products, you should not buy these products off the street (for example, e-cigarette products with THC or other cannabinoids). You should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances to those products that are not intended by the manufacturer. If you are concerned about your health after using an e-cigarette product, you can call your local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.
If you use e-cigarette products and you experience the symptoms above, seek medical care promptly. Regardless of the ongoing investigation, youth, young adults and women who are pregnant should not use e-cigarette products. Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products.
Adult smokers who are attempting to quit should use evidence-based treatments, including counseling and FDA-approved medications. If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor or other medical provider or call the Missouri Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). For information on the text-based e-cigarette quit program from Truth Initiative, visit truthinitiative.org/quitecigarettes or text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709.
For more, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.
“The FDA is reviewing over 400 of these devices (to make rules and regulations through the FDA). That’s not due till 2021, so in the meantime over a 6-7 year period it’s kind of the wild west out there as far as vaping is concerned and the ill effects of it, but some of that will be coming to the forefront here in regards to studies and research,” said Brawner. “It took us, what, 30 years to discover in the early 1900s that cigarette smoking caused lung cancer. It’s just the evidence is slow to catch up with the device that they’re using right now, and yes there are ill and harmful effects to it.”
After the initial interview with Jim Brawner, news broke that a seventh and eighth person has died from severe lung illness linked to vaping in central California and St. Louis, Missouri.
On Monday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the death and said they suspect it was related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping. This is the second death from severe lung illness linked to vaping in California. On Thursday, the Missouri DHSS issued a release stating a Missouri man in his mid-40s died at Mercy Hospital St. Louis due to an illness associated with the use of e-cigarettes. This is the first vaping-related death in Missouri and the eighth nationwide.
The Missouri DHSS concluded it was a vaping-related lung injury after lung samples were taken of a Mercy patient who had a history of vaping but normal lung function prior to starting vaping in May 2019. He developed mild respiratory symptoms that worsened, leading to hospitalization on Aug. 22 before being transferred to Mercy St. Louis on Sept. 4.
The other five deaths reported were in Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.