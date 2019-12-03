The Brook Wellness Center in Branson is turning to the community for assistance this holiday season as they strive to give the children of their clients a merry Christmas.
From now until Dec. 13, the Brook Wellness Center will be accepting donations for their toy drive, which will be held for their clients on Dec. 14. Brook Wellness Center President and Project Director Rosie Robinson said the purpose of the toy drive is to give their clients, who may otherwise be unable to afford to purchase presents, the chance to still pick out a few items to gift to their children for Christmas.
“We’re hoping to be able to give them a little small, a medium one and a bigger one,” said Robinson. “We wanted them to be able to experience that experience of going shopping and wrapping the presents or putting them in a bag, so when they go home they’ll know that, come Christmas time, their children are going to have a present.”
The Brook Wellness Center provides a number of evidence-based treatment services to provide their clients with the tools to overcome their substance abuse addictions. Robinson said they are currently serving more than 100 clients.
“We’re getting results. We’re seeing it. What we don’t want is for them to have the stress of not being able to buy their children toys for Christmas. We’ve got a lot of them that are working. They’re trying to pay fines. They’re trying to pay legal fees. Some of them are even trying to get their children back,” Robinson said. “What we’ve told them is to come on that day, Dec. 14, and choose the presents. Then the next time they go to the visitation closer to Christmas, they’ll be able to give their children presents, even though the children are still not with them.”
Anyone looking to make a donation to the toy drive can stop by the center during the weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Robinson added that toys aren’t the only donations they’ll be accepting during the drive.
“People can donate toys, but they can also donate gift wrapping paper, bags or gift tags. Anything like that. Also we’re asking that if anyone wants to donate things like gloves, hats, scarfs and things like that. Any hygiene products,” said Robinson. We want to be able to give them a little bag of hygiene products for them and for the children. We want the children to have a toothbrush and toothpaste. We don’t want the children to go without.”
Donations are being accepting that can go to newborns all the way up to children 17-years old. During the event on Dec. 14, attending Brook Wellness Center clients will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas candies and cookies.
Robinson also shared that by taking away their clients stress of making sure their children have something to open on Christmas morning is an important part of their recovery process.
“They are doing everything they need to do. They keep coming to the classes. They keep coming to their individuals sessions. They’re always here. Every week,” Robinson said. “When you have a single mom or single dad that have children and they’re working every hour they can think of just to be able to do rent and keep their children safe and clean.”
As part of the Christmas season, the center will also be accepting donations of nonperishable food items after Nov. 17. The Brook Wellness Center is located at 895 State Highway 248, Suite C, in Branson. Visit thebrookwellnesscenter.org.
