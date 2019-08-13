A woman from Arkansas was killed in a two-vehicle crash Aug. 11 on U.S. 65, one mile south of Hollister.
Sheila Gray-Meyer, 61, of Hensley, Arkansas, was traveling west in a 2012 Nissan Altima at 1:12 p.m., when she pulled into the path of, and was struck by, a northbound 2018 Volvo XC60, being driven by Scott Huegerich, 51, of St. Louis, according to an online report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gray-Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Bryan Koppitz. Huegerich and a passenger, Ethan Huegerich, 17, of St. Louis, were transported to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for their moderate and minor injuries, the report stated. As required by law, the surviving driver was tested for alcohol. Troop D reported this fatality crash as its 68th for 2019.
All the involved vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the online crash report.
