Cox Medical Center Branson hosted Dunk a Doc, where two physicians made good on a promise to their staff after raising money for Toys for Tots.
“We set a goal of $5,000. If we raised $5,000 for Toys for Tots, then Dr. Baker and I would get gussied up and get in the dunk tank,” said Chief Medical Officer Shawn Usery. “We blew that away. We’ve had ministers give, patients give, we’ve had staff give, all the medical staff has given, it’s been a great experience. This is something Branson does so well, is giving. Just the community here comes out to support each other and that’s unique to this community and I’m glad to be apart of it. It’s just awesome.”
On Dec. 6, Chief Medical Officer Shawn Usery and ER physician Todd Baker were perched in dunk tanks, complete with Christmas costumes, as staff members took shots at dunking them into the water in the 40-plus degree weather.
“In years passed, they always do a fundraiser that the medical staff pays in to donate to Love Inc to do Toys For Tots for the community, and last year we wanted to raise more money than had been raised before, so we shaved our heads,” said Chief of Staff and ER Physician Todd Baker.
Both physicians were dropped into the dunk tanks at least a dozen times.
“We wouldn’t have jobs without our community and we want to be here to support the community and we’re just super excited to be able to support the kids, meet kids in the area and just make it a fun time,” said Baker.
According to Baker, the medical staff at Cox Medical Center Branson raises money for Toys For Tots every year.
“Three Christmases ago, we raised well under $1,000 for this charity,” said Usery. “Last year, we raised $3,100. This year, we’re on pace for almost $10,000.
“I want everybody to know that the economy is good, people watch the news and things are getting better, but it’s not getting better for everybody,” said Usery. “There are people who are not getting the benefits of a better economy, and they are struggling for Christmas. So, as you’re sitting around your Christmas tree opening your presents, think about the people who don’t have it. I want to make sure that I never forget why I’m doing this or why Dr. Baker is doing this or why we’re here to serve our community. We want to make people’s lives better.”
Love Inc gave away toys that were funded by this fundraiser to local youth on Monday, Dec. 9.
