The Branson Board of Aldermen recently approved a proposal pertaining to the resealing and repair of the Branson RecPlex walking path.
According to Branson Parks & Recreation Director Cindy Shook, as a part of the Community Plan 2030, trails and sidewalks were ranked as an area of high importance to the Branson community. She said the path has proved very popular and highly used by the community.
The outdoor walking paths were installed in 2005 and will be resealed to prevent cracks and overall deterioration.
“The trail was created in 2005, so it’s overdue,” Shook said. “There’s a lot of people who enjoy it.”
The total distance of the path is 10,542 square yards.
More information will become available as the project progresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.