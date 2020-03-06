A Kirbyville man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in federal prison, without parole, for intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western Missouri, Brent A. Tribble, 30 was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark in federal court in Springfield.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tribble pleaded guilty Sept. 16, 2019 to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and in the Lebanon, Missouri, area from March 1, 2018, to Jan. 22, 2019.
According to court documents, Neal A. Norles, 30, of Blue Springs, Missouri, supplied meth to Stephan D. Samons, 30, of Camdenton, Missouri, who in turn, supplied meth to both Tribble and April E. Luke, 31, of Springfield, Missouri.
The release stated that Tribble was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Luke, which was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on June 24, 2018. The trooper searched the vehicle and found a zippered bag that contained 469.9 grams of 98 percent pure methamphetamine.
Inside a black backpack, the trooper found a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, an SCCY 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Connecticut Valley Arms .50-caliber black-powder rifle (without a serial number, shortened and converted to use either a .410-gauge shotgun cartridge or a .44-caliber pistol cartridge), ammunition, Tribble’s debit card, and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. Tribble admitted that the methamphetamine and firearms were his.
The release also stated that during the course of the investigation, troopers seized nearly 2.4 kilograms of meth from a Dodge Charger in which Norles was a passenger during a traffic stop on Interstate 44 in Newton County, Missouri, on Jan. 22, 2019, while Norles was returning from a trip to Los Angeles, California.
According to the release, Tribble is the first defendant sentenced in this case. Co-defendants Norles, Samons, and Luke have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.
