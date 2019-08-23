The Hollister Rotary Club is calling for masters of obscure facts and useless knowledge to join them for their inaugural Trivia Night on Aug. 29 at the Branson Airport.
The event will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. and will be followed by trivia at 7:00 p.m.
The cost to register a four person trivia team is $150. The registration fee includes appetizers and regular beverages, but there will also be a cash bar available.
Hollister Rotary Club Secretary Laurie Hayes said the trivia night is a fundraiser for the Hollister Rotary Grant Fund.
“Our Rotary group does a grant fund, so every year we can award grants to area nonprofits, and this is just our way to raise money for that,” said Hayes. “We’ll actually open up grant applications this fall. Last year we donated about $3,000 total to about six different nonprofits.
“They were everything from libraries to schools to crisis centers. We try to donate money every year.”
The event will also include a number of raffle drawings, and prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. Hayes said for the inaugural year, the club decided not to have a trivia theme, so questions will be all over the board.
“There’s going to be 10 different rounds of questions in different categories,” Hayes said. “They’re even going to have what they’re calling the easy category. You know, what a sixth grader should know kind of stuff, as well as the hard stuff.”
Hayes said there are still a handful of spots left for any teams interested in signing up to play. Team names and players can be registered by emailing Hayes at rotarylaurie@gmail.com or by calling 417-559-3869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.