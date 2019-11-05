Mochas and Meows, SW Missouri’s first permanent cat cafe, celebrated their grand opening Nov. 1.
“Essentially, we are a full service coffee shop and we also facilitate adoptions through the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society by the use of our separate cat lounge,” said Mary Trexler, owner of Mochas and Meows.
“So you come in, you meet the cats, you get friendly with them and if you’re lucky enough you can take one home.”
They are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafe and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lounge Monday through Saturday.
Mochas and Meows is located at 3265 Falls Parkway Suite V in Branson.
Check them out online at mochasandmeows.com or call 417.289.CAT0
