Tickets are now available for the 2020 Taney County Lincoln Days being held on Saturday, March 28, in Branson.
Hosted by the Taney County Republican Central Committee, the Lincoln Days celebration will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chateau on the Lake Resort.
One American News Network Reporter and White House Correspondent Chanel Rion will serve as this year’s special guest speaker, according to Taney County Republican Central Committee Member Stanley Merriman.
“Chanel was actually born in Texas, but she did live in Missouri for a while. When I spoke with her she said, ‘It’s a good feeling being able to come home.’ Chanel is also, at the moment, one of the top interviewers of the Trump family and Republicans,” said Merriman. “(Rion) is old school where she just reports what is said. She doesn’t try to throw her own twist on it.
“Furthermore, she’s also an illustrator and political cartoonist, and she’s done some awesome and amazing illustrations for the Trump family, including Don Jr. She’s also writing a series of books for Christian young ladies.”
Merriman added that they will also be welcoming 2018 U.S. Senate Candidate Courtland Sykes to serve as the moderator for the 2020 Lincoln Days.
“Courtland was in the United States Navy from 2002 to 2011, serving in mainly intelligence operations. Once he got out of the military, he attend Harvard himself and graduated in 2015,” Merriman said. “He is now the Managing Director of Talosorion, which is basically a military and diplomatic strategic company that consults. In his time over in Iraq and Afghanistan, he realized that we can’t do this all by military action, and we can’t do it all by diplomacy.
“So him and some other individuals have formulated this company and they advise large countries and also NATO, along with our own defense department and diplomatic departments.”
Candidates running in local elections are also invited to purchase a booth to have at the event. As there has not been a Lincoln Days hosted in Taney County for a couple years, Merriman explained that they wanted to make the 2020 event the best one possible for attending candidates.
“We are doing this because we understand that candidates of a county level or city level, the finances aren’t there as far as the campaign contributions coming in to them. We wanted to hold an event so they can get in front of as many people as possible, as cheaply as possible,” said Merriman. “They’re going to have their booth for an hour to visit with people on the way into the main event. They also get a seat and a chateau meal at the main event. Trust me, we’re not in this to make any money for the committee, we’re in this for our local candidates.”
Taney County Republican Central Committee Chairman J.T. Magness added that they’re hopeful that a few state candidates will also be making plans to attend this event.
“What we want to do is showcase our party and give the candidates an opportunity to mingle and to garner votes,” said Magness. “It’s also a venue for all the major state candidates There was several of them there at the Lincoln Days in Springfield. We meet with them and talked to them and they’re all aware of it. So I think they think we’re organized and they’ll be there.”
Individual tickets, which includes entry into the main event and the meal, are $25 per seat. Candidates who would like to only have a booth at the event will cost $25. Candidates who would like to have a booth and also attend the main event and meal will cost $45.
The deadline to register online to attend or as for a booth is March 26. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com, by searching for Taney County Lincoln Days. Contact Merriman at stanleymerriman85@gmail.com for more.
