A Walnut Shade woman was sentenced in federal court in Springfield March 11 for her role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Springfield area.
Ashley A. Brott, 29, was sentenced by M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
On May 8, 2019, Brott pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and/or 400 grams or more of fentanyl from Aug. 1, 2018, to Feb. 19, 2019.
Brott was stopped for speeding by a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy on Feb. 5, 2019.
The deputy searched her vehicle and found a syringe that contained a clear liquid concealed above the headliner. Brott admitted that she was in possession of illegal drugs.
She then removed two packages from the groin area of her pants. The packages contained approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of black tar heroin, and 71.9 grams of fentanyl.
Brott admitted that she had been driving to St. Louis, Missouri, approximately four times per week to obtain an average of three ounces of what she believed to be heroin, but was in fact fentanyl, on each occasion.
Brott stated she had been doing so since August 2018.
Brott was arrested again on Feb. 19, 2019. Law enforcement officers searched her and found a plastic bag of methamphetamine concealed in a cigarette pack in her jacket pocket, as well as $1,400. Brott admitted that she had continued to sell illegal drugs following her arrest earlier that month.
Brott was previously convicted of drug trafficking in Taney County, Missouri, on July 17, 2014, and sentenced to six years imprisonment.
