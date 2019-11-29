“Jammin’ for Jesus,” a monthly event designed to feature gospel music, as well as serve as a fundraiser, is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Branson Famous Theater, 645 South State Highway 165.
Admission to “Jammin’ for Jesus” is free with a donation of toys for all ages, such as baby and children’s books, musical toys, cars, baby dolls, basketballs, legos, CDs, DVDs, cartoon characters, as well as other things older kids, ages 13-18, might enjoy are sports equipment, hygiene/beauty kits, jewelry, games and watches.
All toys will benefit Love Inc. Toys for Tots.
“It is an honor to work along side of the many local not for profits, businesses, organizations and individuals of our Stone and Taney County communities to bring hope for families in need and smiles on to the children’s faces come Christmas morning.” said Adrianne Lucas, Executive Director Love, Inc.
“Jammin’ for Jesus” will be hosted by Barbara Fairchild, Bud and Lynda Lynn and Dan Keeton. Others “Jammin’” include are vocalist Donna Kilmurray, Randy Plummer and Carol Sanguinette-How, as well as Marlene Pelt, Bob Mondy, Billy Hale, Dale Rochelle and saxophonist Gary Dooms.
“We are excited to be a part of Jammin’ for Jesus Gospel Concert at the Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theater,” said General Manager Brandon Mabe. “As we celebrate our 60 Year Anniversary, it’s an opportunity for the Baldknobbers to welcome the community to our theater and enjoy the gifts of these artist plus we are benefiting the Love Inc. Toys for Tots project.
“Please join us for an afternoon of great gospel music.”
Contact Producer Phyllis Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
