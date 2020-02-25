For the first time, Branson Bank welcomed two groups of seniors from Branson High School’s English 4 Composition class, to learn life skills for after high school.
The discussion included how to invest for the future; loans; the basics of banking, like how to open up an account; building credit; the danger of credit card debt; student debt; different career paths within the banking field; and more.
The seniors were also treated to a $2 bill, lanyards, scholarship applications and delicious treats from Sweets and Smiles.
