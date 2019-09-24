Area churches and nonprofit and community organizations are coming together once again this weekend to host the 2nd Annual Project Connect event Sept. 28 at the Forsyth High School.
Project Connect is a one-stop shop, county fair style event, designed to provide services and service information to families or individuals in eastern Taney County who might not have regular access to such organizations, according to Father David Hulshof, pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson and Our Lady of the Ozarks Church in Forsyth.
“The purpose of Project Connect is to increase the capacity of our community to care for individuals and families through the church, meaning multiple churches working together, so we just refer to ourselves as the church, and non-profit organizations and community groups,” said Hulshof. “We’ll have bouncy houses for the kids and some entertainment for them, while their parents or their providers go around to receive services.”
Hulshof explained that this event is designed to offer “whole person care,” meaning attendees will have access to care in a variety of forms including intervention, care and service information alongside food and family fun.
Some of the services at Project Connect will include health screenings, dental care, groceries, haircuts, applications for birth certificates, marriage licenses/death certificates for Medicare or Medicaid, applications for drivers licenses, family photographs, behavioral health/addiction intervention, veteran services, food pantry applications and access and much more.
Once attendees arrive and complete a simple registration, they will be paired with one of more than 250 volunteers who will be on hand to serve as their personal guide to the event.
“We have volunteers who serve as guides to walk with them around to the vendors tables and simply take them to the ones that they want to receive,” said Hulshof. “We have 11 churches involved with this event and numerous organizations. The churches are providing the volunteers that will assist and walk with the different guest that we will receive.”
Parents are encouraged to bring their children to this event. One of the participating vendors will be the Missouri Child Identification Program, better known as MOCHIP. At the event, MOCHIP will collect information to create a packet that law enforcement can use as an aid to locate a missing child.
The packet will include a USB drive that will include the child’s physical description, photos, digital fingerprints and contact information; a dental impression with DNA that can also be used as a scent specimen for search dogs and more. The information MOCHIP collects is never stored in a database, but is all turned over to parents for them to provide to law enforcement should the need arise.
“It’s an open invitation. All services are free. The effort is particularly for those who do not have maybe the monetary wherewithal to receives these services, health screenings and other things that they would desire to have,” Hulshof said. “It is open to the public. Our focus is on eastern Taney County, but really anyone in Taney County are welcome.”
The event will also include a free lunch and beverages and every attendee will receive a bag of groceries before they leave to take home with them.
Project Connect runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 417-230-6200 or email projectconnectforsyth@gmail.com.
