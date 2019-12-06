The Taney County Regional Sewer District hosted a public meeting on Dec. 3 at Hollister City Hall, where attending residents were introduced to a new proposed updated masterplan.
At the meeting, TCRSD Administrator Brad Allbritton gave a brief presentation on what the masterplan is and what updates are being included in the proposal.
The initial TCRSD masterplan was created in 2000 to provide a comprehensive view of the county’s needs for regional waste water treatment facilities and central sewers.
In a Nov. interview Allbritton said that since the creation of the original masterplan, it has only received a large update in 2007 and two small updates in 2008 and 2009. With no new changes made in the last decade, Allbritton said it was time to make some updates.
“The district has been completing lots of capital improvement projects over the last few years,” said Allbritton. “Our current capitol projects include Big Bear sewer project; Venice on the Lake, which part of it is in construction; the Turkey Creek Project that just recently bid out; and then the Ridgedale Project that will eventually connect into the Turkey Creek Project.
“Where we go after that is what this masterplan will help us determine. It’s the first comprehensive look at projects in several years.”
Allbritton said the new version of the masterplan features a total of 26 capital projects, which are made up of some old projects, that have been updated, and new projects that have yet to be included.
“We certainly updated costs,” Allbritton said. “Essentially what I did was look at areas throughout the county that were pockets of homes, that may have not been in the original masterplan that still need central sewer that are on septic systems or maybe have a small private treatment facility, that would be good to regionalize and develop those projects from that.”
The updated masterplan will go before the TCRSD Board of Trustees for approval during their regular meeting on Dec. 17 at the Hollister City Hall at 9 a.m. A short public hearing will be held at the beginning of the meeting for the public to address the board with their questions and concerns. Anyone who was unable to attend the public meeting on Tuesday is encouraged to attend.
Allbritton said he also wanted to remind residents that the financing for sewer projects is possible because of the Taney County Half-Cent Sewer Sales Tax, which was initially passed in 1993 and re-approved in 2000.
“The projects that we are blessed to complete here over the last, going on, 25 years has all been made possible by the Taney County Sewer Sales Tax,” said Allbritton. “We’re very thankful for that and seek to be good stewards of that money and we want to continue that into the future.”
That tax is also scheduled to sunset in September of 2023.
“If that tax is reimposed, then we’ll continue with the plan to complete projects, many of them being here in this masterplan,” Allbritton said. “We’ll use the masterplan as a guide to guide us as to where to go next.”
The updated masterplan report can be viewed in advance of the public hearing by going to tcrsd.org. The website also has a place where residents can leave a comment or ask a question about the plan.
