Last week, the Branson Centennial Museum in downtown hosted another “Tuesday Talk,” a monthly event that features various topics of local historical interest presented by knowledgeable speakers.
The February edition featured longtime Branson radio personalities Steve Willoughby and Janet Ellis, who spent 22 years together on the “Steve and Janet in the Morning” show on 106.3 KRZK.
“Steve and Janet in the Morning” began its run in 1994, and ran every week through July 22, 2016. Over that 22 year span, the city of Branson played a huge role in their lives, as the duo had a front row seat for the biggest announcements, events and happenings in Branson.
During this month’s event, Ellis and Willoughby shared some of their favorite moments, which happen to coincide with some of Branson’s biggest moments with a capacity crowd at the museum.
“How cool is this monthly ‘Tuesday Talk’ event?” Willoughby said. “I love the history, and never really thought I’d be a part of Branson history, but you go back 30 years, you’re pretty close, huh?”
Ellis and Willoughby shared their experiences interviewing countless country music entertainers who decided to call Branson home, at least for a time, as well as movie stars, politicians and many of their favorite neighbors. They also reflected on many major events, including many broadcasts from Silver Dollar City, being a part of the groundbreaking ceremony at Branson Landing, being on the air during 9/11, and several other emotional moments on the air.
While “Tuesday Talk” was billed as featuring the return of “Steve and Janet,” the importance of the event, as well as that of the Branson Centennial Museum, was not lost on the duo.
“I want to thank the Branson Centennial Museum for this opportunity, and to be honest, I was a little nervous at first,” Ellis said. “We didn’t plan what we were going to say, but he sent me some notes, then I did some things in chronological order. I still enjoy his company so much, but tying this event together with the museum, getting people aware of the museum, and helping build donations for the museum, that’s the best part about this whole event.”
Willoughby also echoed his support for the museum, as well as the need to preserve and honor the history of the area.
“I’m getting old and soft, but thinking back on all the people who had an impact on this area, we need to make sure and thank them for it, whether we agreed with their impact ofrnot,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Branson, I wouldn’t have been able to stay home and do what I always wanted to do and be on the radio.
“Branson is Branson because of the people who made it, and hats off to them. We’re lucky to be a part of Branson, and Missouri is lucky to have Branson, and we need to continue to support this museum.”
Next month’s edition of “Tuesday Talk,” set for March 17 at 12:30 p.m., will feature a chat called “100 Years Ago in Melva,” presented by Tammy Morton and Angel Wolf. On March 11, 1920, a devastating tornado destroyed the town of Melva, located just south of Hollister, killing 11 people and turning it into Taney County’s “most famous ghost town.”
The Branson Centennial Museum is located at 120 South Commercial Street in downtown Branson.
Visit wrvhs.org, or call 417-239-1912 for more information.
