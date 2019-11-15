City of Branson Employee of the Month for November 2019 was presented to Marsha Fulton, the Parks & Recreation office specialist, by Alderman Bob Simmons.
According to a staff report, a regular customer recently had a locker broken into and had his truck key stolen.
Fulton went above and beyond to do what she could to help this person during this stressful time by quickly volunteering to take him home in her own vehicle.
Fulton continuously shows commitment to helping others, providing exceptional customer service and integrity.
