After calling several places home over the past few seasons, Pastor Steve Anthony and the rest of the folks at Branson’s Cowboy Church is now in their permanent home at 104 Courtney St., which is located next to the CVS at Hwy. 65 and 76 Country Blvd.
“What we’ve done here so far has taken about a year’s time,” Anthony said. “We wanted to be debt free, so we didn’t take out a loan. We took up an offering, then went and bought some lumber. We took up another offering and bought a beam. Then one for another beam, then sheet rock and the whole nine yards.
“We’re open every Sunday, we never close during the off-season.”
The Cowboy Church of Branson has become a driving force in Anthony’s life over the past few years. After becoming an accomplished singer and songwriter in his own right, the Wisconsin native made his way to Branson.
“I came to this town as a gospel musician, and if someone told me I would eventually become a pastor I’d have never believed it,” he said. “My life’s journey sure has been a fun and interesting story to tell the church.”
After hearing about the Cowboy Church, then under the direction of Al Martin and his wife Norma Jean, through a friend, Anthony decided to check it out for himself. He soon became the praise and worship leader.
“Al really loved me,” he said. “So he kept me on for a couple of years.”
Due to personal issues, the church split into two factions. Norma Jean kept her services at the God and Country Theatres while the new church, led by Martin, moved to the old Circle B building under the name of the Cowboy Church of Branson.
When Martin died in 2014, the church began looking for a new pastor.
“They couldn’t find anyone to fit the bill because you just can’t pastor Cowboy Church like you do regular church,” Anthony said. “They tried all different kind of preachers and one day they asked me to deliver a message.
“I talk between all my songs anyway, so I prayed about it and gave my first message.”
After that, Anthony began regularly delivering messages and eventually became an ordained minister. In January 2017, he took over operations of the church.
“I knew I had to have a goal, and a vision for the church,” he said. “So I prayed about it and decided to do it.”
In 2017, Anthony found the place that would become the permanent location of Branson’s Cowboy Church. While the sanctuary is still being completed, Anthony holds services in the main portion of the building, which is home to his own music store, State Line Music and Event Center.
“People don’t realize how big this place is,” he said. “As far as getting the actual sanctuary ready, I can already picture it being done. We’re talking foam insulation, black the ceiling, install the platform, and the cool thing is, that spot is built on a rock.”
According to Anthony, the spot set to house the platform is “built on a rock that really couldn’t go any deeper.” Anthony thought the parallels between that rock and his history with the Cowboy Church were too much to simply ignore.
“How cool is that?” he said excitedly. “We’ve moved locations several times, but now we’re here, and here is where we plan on being for a while. You know, God is good.”
While things are progressing nicely at the building, Anthony said he’s now focusing on getting more members, and that means getting his message out there.
“Anyone who enjoys traditional gospel, country gospel, country praise music, or bluegrass gospel music will enjoy our service,” he said. “We’re hoping to get some more local Branson people involved, and we also want the ‘un-churched’ tourists who are out of town and away from their home churches to come out, too. Because of the ‘Cowboy Church’ name, people aren’t scared. It’s non-denominational, it isn’t the ‘Church of Such-and-Such,’ you know, this is come as you are.
“So here, we offer something completely different, but we can give them the spirituality and worship they need when they’re away from their own churches.”
Anthony also added the Cowboy Church is always a casual affair.
“People always ask me what kind of people we allow in the church, and I say, whoever needs it,” Anthony said with a laugh. “When we were doing this church at a local hotel, a guy wearing his bathing suit came and sat down. Within five minutes, he went back to his room, changed clothes and came back for the rest of the service.
“You don’t have to play dress up, or put a tux on. Like Jesus said, come as you are.”
Visit cowboychurchbranson.com for more information.
