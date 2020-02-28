The city of Branson is honoring yet another employee for the month of February.
This “Special Commendation” Employee of the Month award was presented to police officer Rick Bright.
This award honors Bright for going above and beyond in a life-saving situation.
According to a statement from the city, read by Alderman Brian Clonts, Bright was dispatched to a medical emergency last summer where he discovered a person who was not breathing.
He then began CPR and continued until the arrival of Taney County Ambulance personnel who took over.
According to the statement, due to Bright’s immediate reaction to the situation, the person was able to be revived and was transported to the hospital for further care.
According to the statement, Bright’s actions that day impacted the person’s family, the community and the city of Branson in a positive way. His actions also upheld the Police Department’s mission to enhance the community through commitment to excellence, compassion and impartiality in all actions.
