While Up Close Concerts Owner and Promoter Bob Cannella still has nearly a dozen shows set for the fall, that doesn’t mean he’s not already planning for next year. Earlier this week, Cannella and company announced Christian and pop hitmaker Amy Grant will perform a special matinee show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater March 8, 2020.
“It is extremely rare that Amy Grant performs in such an intimate venue, and when she does it is usually an acoustic show,” Cannella said. “On March 8, she will have her full band on stage and be playing all of her Christian and pop hits, so it will definitely be a special afternoon.
“We encourage Church groups to contact us soon because this show will sell out and we don’t want anyone to miss this inspirational and fun concert.”
In the early part of her career, Grant found herself firmly entrenched in the world of Christian music. She wrote and sang many of her own songs and was offered a recording contract five weeks before her she turned 16 years old. In 1977, which was released in early 1978, one month before her high-school graduation.
1982 saw the release of her breakthrough album Age to Age, which contained the tune “El Shaddai,” which was later awarded one of the “Songs of the Century” by the RIAA in 2001. Grant received her first Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Gospel Performance, as well as two GMA Dove Awards for Gospel Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. Age to Age became the first Christian album by a solo artist to be certified gold. Two years later, it became the first Christian album to be certified platinum.
In the mid-1980s, Grant began touring and recording with young up-and-coming songwriter Michael W. Smith, and was also a backup singer for Bill Gaither. In 1984, she released another pop-oriented Christian hit, “Straight Ahead,” earning Grant her first appearance at the Grammy Awards show in 1985. The head of NBC took notice of her performance and booked Grant for her own Christmas special.
Grant continued to widen her appeal in the mid-1980s with the release of Unguarded in 1985. She followed that up with her Grant scored her first No. 1 song on Billboard, “The Next Time I Fall,” a duet with hitmaker Peter Cetera.
Grant hit the mainstream in a major way with the release of Heart in Motion in 1991. The single “Baby Baby” received Grammy nominations for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Record and Song of the Year. Grant also tallied four other hits from the album with “Every Heartbeat,” “That’s What Love Is For,” “Good for Me” and “I Will Remember You.” Heart in Motion is Grant’s best-selling album, clocking in at more than 5 million sold.
Countless albums featuring pop, Christian, gospel and many other genres followed, as did numerous accolades. Her chart performance boasts six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40” Pop singles, 17 “Top 40” Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. Grant has also snagged six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. She was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
She also made her way onto TV again in 2005 when she found herself hosting the NBC prime time series “Three Wishes.” The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book.
Two years later, Grant’s first book, Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far, was published. She continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.
Grant resides with her family in Nashville, Tennessee, and is widely known for her philanthropy and tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations. Her own organization, The Helping Hands Foundation, has afforded her the opportunity to identify needs around her and the resources to help meet them, which has proven to be the sweetest reward of all.
Showtime is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Tickets go on sale Saturday.
In addition to Grant, 2020 Up Close Concerts at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater will also feature Ronnie McDowell April 1 and Wink Martindale April 2 as part of the Branson Elvis Festival, as well as Billy Dean on Mother’s Day, May 10, and Janie Fricke with special guests Moore & Moore on Father’s Day, June 21.
As far as the rest of 2019 goes, Up Close Concerts and Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater are hosting an all ages show starring comedian Jim Breuer Sept. 22, followed by “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Show” Oct. 2, Phil Vassar and Billy Yates Oct. 4, the Platters Oct. 9, Gary Lewis and the Playboys and the original lead singer of the Buckinghams Dennis Tufano and The Crystal’s lead singer Lala Brooks Oct. 12, as well as Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley Oct. 16, Mel “Sonny Boy” Tillis Jr. Oct. 23, Pat Boone Nov. 6, Lee Greenwood Nov. 10, T.G. Sheppard Nov. 13. Crystal Gayle will present her Christmas show Nov. 20, 2019, followed by a Greenwood Christmas show Dec. 4.
Peter Noon with Herman’s Hermits along with special guest Mitch Ryder perform Oct. 18 at the Welk Resort Theatre.
Visit upcloseconcerts.com.
