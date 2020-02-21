SATURDAY, SUNDAY, FEB. 28 , 29 & MARCH 1
‘Wizard of Oz’ at the Historic Owen Theatre: The Branson Regional Arts Council’s newest production, “The Wizard Of Oz” at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson will continue its second week of shows.
This is the RSC version of “The Wizard of Oz,” which is a more technically complex production, recreates the dialogue and structure of the classic MGM film, which has been entertaining audiences for 80 years.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, FEB. 27 & 28
‘The Election’ at Reeds Spring High School: The Reeds Spring High School Drama Department will perform the Don Zolidis comedy “The Election on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28.
The shows begin at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for students.
“The Election” is about a race for student body president where one student figures he will cruise to victory until a mysterious Super PAC gives his opponent an unlimited budget.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
‘Dancing with the Stars of Branson’ Project Graduation Fundraiser at the Clay Cooper Theatre: The annual “Dancing with the Stars of Branson” event, a fundraiser for Branson High School’s Project Graduation 2020., is set for Feb. 28 at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Project Graduation, a program offered by many high schools, raises funds to host drug and alcohol-free activities as part of a post-graduation party. During this fundraiser, the “stars” will be paired with local dancers as they compete for the elusive “Mirror Ball Trophy,” as well as raise funds to help Project Graduation.
In addition for charging admission, additional funds will be raised by voting for a favorite couple by donating in their name to Project Graduation.
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per student.
Search Dancing with the Stars of Branson on Facebook for more information..
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
‘Hot Winter Fun’ make-Up date: Due to the unexpected blast of winter weather, organizers of the “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” have announced the event will now take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
“All purchased tickets will be honored and seating will remain the same, so hold on to those tickets,” said Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater General Manager Jeannie Horton.
This annual show is sponsored by The League of Branson Theatre Owners & Show Producers, also known as The Branson Show League, in order to raise funds to help market the live show scene.
For questions, concerns, refund inquires or additional information, call 417-339-3003.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6-8
Branson Con: : Branson Con 2020 will be held on March 6, 7 and 8 at the Welk Resort in Branson. This annual gathering of nerds, geeks, gamers and cosplayers has been coined for 2020 as “Theatre Con,” as it will feature a total of 10 celebrity shows and/or panels for guests to attend.
The Branson Con 2020 guest line-up includes the talents of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo; Borderlands voice actor David Eddings; Power Ranger actors Tracy Lynn Cruz, Melody Perkins, Selwyn Ward and Blake Foster; illusionist and magician Josh Farley; Sailor Moon voice actress Jennifer Cihi; Five Nights at Freddy’s voice actor Andy Field and social media personalities Tim Church and Josh Grisham of Nerd Informants.
Additional event information and advance VIP and general admission tickets can be found at BransonComicCon.com.
