The folks at the Shepherd of the Hills Historic Homestead and Adventure Park recently announced “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” will join an already stacked lineup of new and returning shows for the 2020 season.
“Hit Songwriters in the Round,” often called an “unscripted, unplugged and unbelievable,” features the award-winning, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yates, as well as and two different hit songwriters telling the stories behind, and performing, their biggest hit songs.
According to a release, this “relaxed and unscripted show allows the audience to enjoy the spirit of what makes acoustic performances of songs, by the ones who wrote them, so great.” Audiences can expect to feel the “raw emotions,” and should be prepared to laugh, and maybe even cry, as these songwriters share their hearts and souls.
Yates, who has been a part of the Branson show scene for several years now, also penned more than 2,000 songs, some of which have been recorded by the likes of George Strait, George Jones, Kenny Chesney, and more. He also co-wrote the George Jones classics, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” and the Grammy-award winning “Choices.”
In addition to his success stateside, Yates has also toured Europe extensively, where his traditional style of country music has created thousands of fans who attend his sold-out concerts in about every European nation. He was recently named the European CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, has tallied 10 No. 1 singles on the European charts.
As a record producer, Yates recently completed producing the critically acclaimed “Music In My Heart” CD for Charley Pride, and is currently producing a duets project on the iconic country legend that includes vocal collaborations with artists such as Vince Gill, the Oak Ridge Boys, Tanya Tucker and more.
The songwriters rotate weekly throughout the season, each performing three or more shows during their stay in Branson. The first three shows will feature Trent Tomlinson and Mark McGuinn.
Tomlinson is best known for his own hits as an artist, “One Wing in the Fire,” “Drunker Than Me,” and “Just Might Have Her Radio On.” As a songwriter, Tomlinson has had songs recorded by George Strait, Sara Evans, Brett Young, and more.
Mark McGuinn is best known for his own chart-topper, “Mrs. Steven Rudy”, and has had songs recorded by artists such as Lonestar, George Jones, Uncle Kracker, Love and Theft, and more.
Each show will include a meet-and-greet, and the audience will have a chance to personally “thank a songwriter” … the unseen heroes behind the music of our lives.
In addition to Tomlinson and McGuinn, the lineup of performers has already been announced for this season.
April 14-16 – Bobby Tomberlin & Wil Nance, May 5-7 – Jim Rushing & Jerry Salley, May 12-14 – Scott Reeves & Alan Rhody, May 26-28 – Buddy Cannon & Marla Cannon Goodman, Sept. 22-24 – Bill Whyte & Gerald Smith, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 – Rafe Van Hoy & Wood Newton, Oct. 10-14 – Buddy Jewell & Jim McBride, Oct. 19-21 – Bobby Tomberlin & Mark Narmore, Nov. 3-5, and 7 – Julie Roberts & Frank Myers, Nov. 10-12 – Becky Hobbs & Dallas Wayne, Nov. 16, 18 & 19 – Rafe Van Hoy & Wood Newton, Dec. 1-3 – Leona Williams & Max T. Barnes.
In addition to Yates, Shepherd of the Hills will also host returning favorites “The Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama,” “Shad Heller’s Original Toby Show,” “Todd Oliver & Friends,” and “A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol,” as well as new productions including “WhoDunnit Hoedown – A Murder Mystery Dinner Show,” and “The Shepherd of the Hills Chuckwagon Show featuring the Riders of the Circle B.”
Tickets and additional information is available by calling 417-334-4191, or at TheShepherdOfTheHills.com.
In addition to “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round,” a few other shows have announced new homes for the 2020 season. “Six,” often referred to as “an orchestra of human voices,” opens this week at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, “The Doug Gabriel Show” will call the Branson Famous Theatre home this season.
Also, “The Johnson Strings” announced earlier this year they would be calling the Americana Theatre home in 2020, while Faith’s Journey, the stars of “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel,” will now call the Majestic Theatre home.
