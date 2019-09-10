This weekend, the folks at Branson Landing are hosting one of the coolest events of the season with the 3rd annual Blues, Brews & Barbeque music festival.
This event is set to benefit The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, and is being sponsored by Branson Landing, Budweiser, Hiltons of Branson, and Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr.Pepper Bottling Company to the benefit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
During this event, that most American type of music known as “the Blues” will take center stage in the form of several local and regional acts performing in front of the fountains at Branson Landing beginning at 5 p.m.
Things get rolling with the national anthem being sung by Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, followed by Clint “Joliet Jake” Nievar and Danny “Elwood” Z., the Blues Brothers from the “Legends in Concert” show.
The King Benny Band will take the stage at 6:05 p.m., followed by Papa Green Shoes at 7:15 p.m. The Heather Newman Band wrap things up beginning at 8:30 p.m.
In addition to all that free live entertainment, brews will also be made available by Budweiser, and there will be plenty of barbecue for purchase.
Plus, there will be plenty of bounce houses, children’s activities and more.
For more information, visit bransonlanding.com.
