Branson resident and country music singer/songwriter Joey Herd has released a new music video for his tune “The Mirror Never Lies,” the lead song of a full album set to release early this year.
In addition to a release, “The Mirror Never Lies” has also been nominated by the International Singer-Songwriters Association as a leading country pop song, and is currently in a Monthly Worldwide Award Poll where the fans choose the winners of the Country Pop category for the month of January.
Herd is a Missouri native, and by the time he was 12, he was performing on Branson stages in “The American Kids Show,” the “Grand Millennium Celebration Show with The Osmond Brothers,” “Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction,” the “Andy Williams & Ann-Margret Show,” as well as “The Promise.”
Eventually, Herd went on to win the CMA Vocal Competition in Nashville for his cover of Chris Cagle’s “What A Beautiful Day,” as well as Best Original Performance for his own song “Free Ride.”
In 2014, Herd released his first album, “How It Feels.”
As far as his upcoming album goes, the majority of the original songs are co-written by Herd, along with other hit songwriters, including hitmaker Paul Overstreet, who contributed to the album with his song “Country Life.” The new tune, “The Mirror Never Lies,” was written by Mike Ambrose, CJ Watson, Al Detrolio, and produced at Table Rock Recording Studio by owner, studio engineer and entertainer Michael W. Davis. Herd co-produced the track.
On another of the album’s tracks, “Beers In A Bucket,” Herd is joined by The Jordanaires, a vocal quartet that formed as a Gospel Music group in 1948 in Springfield, and also sang backup vocals for Elvis Presley.
Herd’s music can be found on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud and other music outlets around the world. For those wanting to vote for Herd in the ISSA Songwriters competition, visit ISSASongwriters.com/vote.
Visit joeyherd.com.
