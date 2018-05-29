Next Friday night, June 8, a national touring act with local ties, Prince Ivan featuring Brydon Brett and Aaron Ellsworth, will return for a special show at 8 p.m. at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.
“We’ve been looking forward to this concert all year,” said Prince Ivan co-founder Brydon Brett. “It’s our one chance for all our fans here in Branson to see the fully produced indoor version of our show, and we want to make it great for them.”
The group Prince Ivan began several years back when entertainers Aaron Ellsworth and Brydon Brett met at Southern Virginia University and began writing songs together. Once Brydon’s brother Garon Brett got into the mix, it all clicked.
“The name came from our 3-year-old nephew, Ivan,” Brett said. “We want to create new music that is really cool, fresh and that anyone can relate to, especially the kids who listen to mainstream radio, but do it in a way that we’d never be embarrassed to show it to Ivan.”
Adding Prince in front of the name “just sounded cool,” according to Garon Brett.
The group soon began making appearances in “The Bretts Show,” and a production of their own wasn’t far behind. In fact, they headlined many dates last season at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.
Throughout the past few years, the group has also released several tunes, including “Lean and Sway,” “Red Hearts,” “Stay with Me,” and most recently, “Back to the Boogie.”
According to Brett, they’ll perform all the fan favorites, as well as a few new tunes.
“Because of our current developmental deal, we can’t share too much of the new content we’re working on,” he said. “But, we plan on having between three and five new songs in the show. It should be stupid fun.”
Even though they’ve been hard at work in the studio, Brett said he, Ellsworth and all the guys in the band are looking forward to “throwing down” Friday night.
“We’ve been working so hard on pursuing this record deal that it’s going to be nice to get out of the studio and just let loose with all our fans and friends,” Brett said. “Fans can expect some new music, some great fun and escape to all the energy and talent they’ve come to expect from Prince Ivan over the years. We can’t wait to perform on a Branson stage again.”
Showtime is 8 p.m. For more, visit facebook.com/PrinceIvanMusic.
Call 417-336-0888 for tickets.
