The “Legends in Concert” show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, which features incredible look- and sound-alike artists performing the biggest hits of yesterday and today, unveiled a new cast member late last week as longtime Branson entertainer Justin Sassanella donned a pork pie hat, black suit and Ray-Bans for the first time as “Elwood J. Blues,” one half of the Blues Brothers.
Sassanella is joining Clint “Joliet Jake” Nievar in the act that has become a Branson staple over the years. Even though Sassanella, a native of Auburn, Indiana, said music was always his first love, he was also a touted baseball prospect, and was drafted by the New York Mets baseball team after high school.
After spending some time in the minor league, Sassanella decided to follow his dreams to be an entertainer and made his way to Branson.
He has graced the Branson stages as part of the “Twelve Irish Tenors,” “#1 Hits of the 60s,” “Magnificent Seven” and “Broadway: The Star-Spangled Celebration.” Sassanella has performed for several cruise lines, and even co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the original show “Forever Young.”
He’ll be joining Nievar, who has been entertaining for nearly 20 years, and comes complete with formal training in singing, acting, and dancing. Hailing from Oklahoma City, where he took ballet, tap, and jazz lessons. Immediately after high school, Nievar moved to Branson, where he was a part of a show at the Welk Resort Theatre, as well as “Smoke on the Mountain” and “Stuck on the ‘70s.”
The following Christmas season, Nievar was hired to be a part of “A Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” at Silver Dollar City, where he worked for the next 12 seasons.
Sassanella will be making his “Legends in Concert” debut as he takes over the role of “Elwood J. Blues” for the 2020 season. In addition to the Brothers Blues, “Legends in Concert” is also featuring Ryan “Big Business” Pelton performing two different sets as Elvis “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Presley. The first set will cover the “movie years,” while the other highlights Presley’s “Las Vegas years.”
Joining Pelton is Shawn Gerhard performing his tribute to Garth Brooks, as well as a tribute to The Temptations featuring Nate Evans and his group. Evans was the former lead singer of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Impressions, and was specially selected by original Temptations lead singers Eddie Kendricks, David Ruffin, and Dennis Edwards to join the group.
Visit legendsinconcert.com for more.
