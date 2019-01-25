Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let’s get to it.
‘George Jones and Friends Remembered’ opens at Little Opry
As hard as it is to believe, the month of January is almost over, and that means there will be a steady stream of shows opening over the next few weeks. In addition to the trio of shows at Grand Country, “Amazing Pets,” “Comedy Jamboree,” and “Grand Jubilee,” the “George Jones and Friends Remembered” show opens Saturday night at its winter home inside the Little Opry Theatre.
Longtime Branson singer, musician and entertainer George Geisser again fronts the show, along with musicians Forrest Herzog and Josh Carroll, as well as female vocalist Kilee Carroll. The show, which features “a trip down memory lane with the music of Jones, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and more,” is always lots of fun.
Geisser, also the show’s writer, producer, and emcee, weaves stories, jokes and bits about Jones into the show, while also drawing parallels to his own story, which is pretty interesting, too.
In addition to the solo hits, the guys and Kilee Carroll also tackle the famous duets. The show feels like an honest to goodness jam session on the back porch or in the living room, and I must admit, I really dug it.
Plus, the intimacy of the Little Opry Theatre inside Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex is perfect for this show because the audience is encouraged to request songs, and they most assuredly did so the day I was there.
“George Jones and Friends Remembered” will be at the Little Opry Theatre Friday through Sunday at 5 p.m. through Feb. 24. In March, the show will 9:30 a.m. shows Tuesday and Thursday.
Visit bransonimax.com.
SDC announces giant new tree for Christmas
I know Ozark Mountain Christmas ended a few weeks ago, but the folks at Silver Dollar City are already looking ahead as they announced the 1880s theme park will see the debut of an all-new, 80-foot-tall, state-of-the-art Christmas tree on the City’s Town Square.
The custom-designed tree will serve as the centerpiece of the all-new “Joy on Town Square.” This $1.5-million project adds to the illumination of Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” festival, an event that holds the three-time title “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best poll.
The tree will feature hundreds of thousands of dancing high-resolution lights with an infinite ability to combine color, music, light and animated imagery. In total, the tree’s output, along with the enhanced Square experience, will equal more than one-million LED lights. The designers are global leaders in high-tech lighting and say there will be no other experience like it on the planet.
“We engaged a team of the world’s most-celebrated lighting geniuses to create this just for Silver Dollar City guests,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Joy on Town Square will include illumination of the Square’s buildings, trees and landscape, immersing our guests in an even greater Christmas adventure.”
According to the designers, who are considered to be leaders in “architainment” technology for the global amusement and Christmas industry, the sheer density of color, sound, light and movement will create an immersive experience.
“Joy on Town Square will take guests on a physical and emotional journey of mind and soul,” said Jared Everline of S4 Lights, Atlanta, Georgia.
“Town Square is the entry portal where guests step into a holiday wonderland,” Thomas said. “With this stunning icon, the traditions and legacy of Silver Dollar City will meet state-of-the-art technology. Joy on Town Square will be another ‘must-see’ attraction, making an even bigger and brighter nationally-acclaimed event.”
Silver Dollar City opens March 13 for a limited schedule. “An Old Time Christmas” runs November 2 through December 30.
For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com.
Titanic’s Daddy Daughter Date Night
Like they always do, the folks at Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction are hosting another cool event, and this time, it’s the Daddy Daughter Date Night aboard the Titanic Saturday evening.
The “Little Princesses” will experience a night filled with special memories as they explore the wonders of the ship together with their fathers. Princess date night includes ship’s tour, dessert, drinks, a Titanic flashlight to guide the way, as well as a personal keepsake photo as a reminder of a special night.
“Princesses” and their “Prince Charming” dads are encouraged to appear in royal attire befitting the occasion as photo opportunities will be available to capture magical moments.
As you might expect, reservations are required and space is very limited, plus there will be no tickets sold at door.
This event sounds awesome, and I most assuredly know the folks at the Titanic always do things the right way.
Call 1-800-381-7670 for reservations.
‘Smoke on the Mountain’ Auditions next week
Representatives of Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex and the Little Opry Theatre have announced open auditions for their long-running production “Smoke on the Mountain.” The auditions are set for Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m., and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Little Opry Theater, located inside the Imax complex.
All those auditioning are asked to bring a resume, head shot, two audition songs of contrasting styles, and any instruments, especially stringed acoustic instruments, they may know how to play. Perspective cast members are also asked to have any background tracks ready on a CD. A piano will be present and available to play, but no accompanist will be present to play sheet music.
“Smoke on the Mountain” is an off-Broadway musical comedy that was written by Connie Ray and conceived by Alan Bailey.
Set in 1938, the show follows the exploits of the singing Sanders family, who perform traditional and bluegrass gospel songs for the members of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, N.C.
The cast consists of seven singers, performers and musicians taking on the roles of Stanley, Denise, Dennis, Burl, Vera, Pastor Oglethorpe and June.
Not only is this one of Branson’s longest-running shows, it is also one of the most popular, drawing great crowds all season long.
Visit bransonimax.com or facebook.com/BransonIMAX.
