Even though the Branson live show scene is full effect, that doesn’t mean there isn’t activity in the “Branson Shuffle,” the unofficial name for entertainers and shows changing venues from season to season. Late last week, word broke the Blackwood family would be calling the Americana Theatre home in 2020.
The Blackwood name dates back more than 75 years, starting with the Blackwood Brothers Quartet in 1934 with James, Roy, Doyle and Roy’s son R.W. Blackwood, Sr. In 1954, R.W Blackwood Sr., Bill Lyles and Johnny Ogburn died in a plane crash. J.D. Sumner then joined the Blackwood Brothers Quartet as the bass singer.
Today, the Blackwood family legacy is carried on today by R.W. Blackwood Jr. and his wife Donna, their daughter Andrea Blackwood Carter and a cast of talented performers will feature their famous harmonies, many of their No. 1 hits, and lots of laughter and heartwarming stories from their musical heritage.
In all, the Blackwood Singers have been awarded eight Grammys, 27 Dove Awards, five All-American Music Awards, the Publishers Choice Diamond Award, and the coveted Living Legend Award in Gospel Music. The Blackwood’s will open at the Americana Theatre March 17, with 10 a.m. shows on select dates.
“The Blackwoods” will join “The Johnson Strings,” who also moved to the Americana Theatre for this season. The rest of the lineup of Americana Theatre shows include ”C.J. Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” “Raiding the Country Vault,” “From Broadway to Bublé Starring George Dyer,” “Dolly & Friends - A Tribute,” “A Janice Martin Cirque Show,” “Cassandré Haygood- The Voice of an Angel,” and maybe even a few more shows to be announced at a later time.
In other “Branson Shuffle” news, “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” will call the Shepherd of the Hills Historic Homestead & Adventure Park’s Playhouse Theatre home, while “Six,” often referred to as “an orchestra of human voices,” is already up and running at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
“The Doug Gabriel Show” will call the Branson Famous Theatre home this season, while Faith’s Journey, the stars of “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel,” will now call the Majestic Theatre home.
Speaking of the Majestic, the venue’s new Ruby Room will house “Doo Wop and the Drifters.”
