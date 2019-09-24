The Branson Famous Theatre was filled with the “who’s who” of Branson entertainers, producers, fans and more Sunday night for the annual Branson Terry Music Awards, the 41st overall Terry Music Awards.
The “Terry Awards” are the brainchild of Terry Beene, a Texas native and musician, who conceived the idea for the awards while working for a radio station in Fort Worth, Texas. Beene said after he discussed the Tony Awards on air, he jokingly announced he was going to be hosting the Terry Awards. After much interest from regional performers, the Terry Awards were first held in June 1977.
In 2014, Beene partnered with the late Chisai Childs to present the first Terry awards exclusively for Branson.
2019 Branson Terry Music Award winners are as follows:
SHOW OF THE YEAR:
“#1 Hits of the 60s” at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:
Rick Thomas from “Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams.”
COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR:
Jordan Gabriel from “The Doug Gabriel Show.”
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Melody Hart from “Down Home Country,” “Branson Country USA” and “Nashville Nights.”
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Allen Asbury from “Oh Happy Day.”
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Barry, Lynn, Curtis, Owen, Jak and Kevin Knudsen, the cast of “Six” at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR:
Luke Menard and Jackie Brown from “Grand Jubilee.”
GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR:
The cast of “Ozarks Gospel” at the Grand Country Music Hall.
BAND OF THE YEAR:
The “Parrotville - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” band.
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:
Tim Dutton from “The Duttons.”
LEAD GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Larry Holiday from “Take It to the Limit Eagles Tribute.”
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Wayne Massengale from ”Down Home Country” and “Grand Jubilee.”
KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Andy Oberg from the Showboat Branson Belle.
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Tim Prozoski from “Ozarks Country Jubilee.”
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Mike Williamson from “#1 Hits of the 60s.”
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR:
Paul Oney from “Elvis Live starring Jerry Presley” at the God & Country Theatres
THE LITTLE BIG SHOW:
“A Tribute to George Strait Dinner Show” at the Uptown Cafe.”
TRIBUTE SHOW OF THE YEAR:
“Conway Remembered” at the Hamner Variety Theatre.
PRODUCTION SHOW OF THE YEAR:
“Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show” at the Hamner Variety Theatre.
MORNING SHOW OF THE YEAR:
“Golden Sounds of the Platters” at the Tribute Theatre.
MATINEE SHOW OF THE YEAR:
“Comedy Jamboree” at the Grand Country Music Hall.
LIVING LEGEND AWARD: R.W. Blackwood
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Bruce Haynes
HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR: Velva Cort
PIONEER AWARD: Bob Mabe
This year’s edition of the Branson Terry Music Awards was also recorded for the folks at Farm and Ranch TV, who plan on showing the full event over the next few weeks.
Visit bransonterrymusicawards, as well as farmnranchtv.com to keep up with all things Farm and Ranch TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.