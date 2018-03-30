After several years writing, performing and producing their own original music, Voices of Glory standout Nadia Cole released her first “solo” single, “Today,” Friday morning. The song was penned by award-winning writer and producer Preston Glass, along with Nadia and her brothers Michael and Avery Cole, also members of the Voices of Glory.
“I’m so very excited about this,” a beaming Nadia Cole said Friday morning shortly before the release. “First of all, it was a great experience for Michael and Avery and I just to sit down with Preston Glass and write a few songs together, but this one especially. I feel like this is a ‘new generation’ song, especially when you look at everything going on in the news today. You see all the women standing up (the #MeToo movement), so in this song, I’m basically saying I’m going to do me, and whatever happens, happens.”
The 18 year-old’s passion for the project is also shared by Glass.
“We’re quite excited about this one,” an excited Glass said from California. “When you’re a new artist, you want to carve out your own space and do things no one else is doing. I think she’ll be able to build off this because ‘Today’ is a great flagship song for her because it really doesn’t sound exactly like anything else out there.
“There are some elements of the ‘old school,’ but the groove is very current. Her vocals bring that, I guess, ‘Diva’ quality, for lack of a better word, because she’s a great singer ... she’s a young lady, taking control of her destiny, saying ‘I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.’
“I think this one is going to be a world-changer.”
Even though the single was released as a “solo work,” Cole is not leaving the Voices of Glory.
“I tell people this is a project we did, and the Voices of Glory are on the track with me,” she said. “As a group, we’re still working on original music every day, and with this song and our new show, we’re super, super excited. ‘Today’ is a part of the Voices of Glory, it isn’t just Nadia, or Nadia’s song. I am a part of the Voices of Glory, and this is just the beginning of us trying to get out music out there and show people who we really are. This is going to be an amazing year for us, and 2019 will be even better.”
According to Glass, the decision have Nadia “be the one to jump out front on this particular song” was one made by the whole family.
In addition to being available on the usual platforms such as iTunes, “Today” was also released globally, with a concentration in the Europe, by Soul Music Recordings/Platinum Garage Recordings. According to Glass, that company has primarily released repackaged material or unreleased albums. Last year, they decided to begin releasing new music from established entertainers. Nadia Cole’s “Today” marks the first time the company is releasing new music from an unknown artist.
“You know, it’s kind of crazy to think that,” she laughed. “It makes me feel great to have these people around us who are as excited as we are to see what happens next, and not just with this song, but with our group. I hope people all over the world are ready for something new and fresh.”
According to Glass, the European market also has quite a bit of love for the feel of the sound featured in “Today.”
“That’s what is so great about the European and UK markets, they have an affinity for the ‘old school’ soul and R&B music,” he said. “So if Nadia and the group can hit it over there, she’ll have a lifetime of fans and music to make. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of talented people, both young and old, some who went on to become legends and some who were legends when we worked together ... and Nadia has that ‘it’ factor that a lot of those artists had. I was able to recognize that a few years back when I first saw her on ‘America’s Got Talent,” as well as when I went to see them perform the first time and we started working together.
“It’s not only the talent she shows on vocals, but her talent as an overall performer.”
Throughout his career, Glass has performed with numerous artists, including Whitney Houston, George Michael, Ice-T, Lionel Richie, and Earth, Wind & Fire, and as a songwriter, he saw several tunes he co-wrote hit the Top 10 with Natalie Cole’s “Miss You Like Crazy,” Aretha Franklin’s “Who’s Zoomin’ Who,” and Jermaine Stewart’s No. 2 hit “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off.” On the production side, Glass had a hand in Kenny G’s 1986 album Duotones, which yielded the Top 5 hit “Songbird.” Glass also produced four albums of his own.
With a resume that includes work with so many diverse artists, Glass said he was thoroughly impressed with Nadia’s skill, as well as her overall frame of mind while in the studio.
“She seems so natural, so at ease,” Glass said. “Even some of the other people I’ve worked with who have these huge, successful careers, they kind of get the heebie-jeebies, or a little nervousness (in the studio). Nadia was just so at ease, so at home. I can drop names from the people I’m working with, or have worked with, and believe me, I’m not taking them for granted, but I get such a kick out of working with new artists who have such great talent. To me, Nadia is phenomenal, and all she needs is for the right door to be opened. Then, it’s ‘boom.’”
The Voices of Glory are currently starring in “Ayo” at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center & Theatre.
Visit thevoicesofglory.com or nadiacole.com.
