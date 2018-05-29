Friday night, Branson’s Silver Dollar City is kicking off its annual Summer Concert Series, a two-weekend event featuring Three Dog Night, Exile, Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Buckinghams and Blood, Sweat & Tears, Friday night with one of the nation’s premier 1980s tribute bands, Members Only.
The Members Only Mission Statement is “to play a full-length, high-energy, rock show of the most recognizable hits of the 1980’s” as they “synthesize every show into an epic party.” Their live shows feature music that spans the decade, including hits from Journey, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Prince, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, and more.
Saturday night will find one of classic rock’s most popular bands, Three Dog Night, taking the Echo Hollow stage.
Throughout the 1970s no other group achieved more top 10 hits, sold more records or concert tickets over that span than Three Dog Night. In all they are responsible for three No. 1 hits, “One,” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White,” along with 21 Top 40 hits including “Eli’s Coming,” Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Shambala” and “Never Been to Spain.”
The first weekend winds down with hitmakers Exile, who are celebrating their 55th anniversary in 2018. Exile is best known for their hit single “Kiss You All Over,” which spent four weeks atop Billboard’s pop chart in 1978.
The band also scored many country hits, including “Give Me One More Chance” and “I Don’t Want to Be a Memory.”
The concert series continues Friday, June 8 with Southern Rock favorites Atlanta Rhythm Section. This laid-back group had two gold and one platinum album in the 1970s thanks to hit tunes such as “So in to You” and “Imaginary Lover.” Other tracks like “Doraville,” “Spooky” and “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight” remain crowd favorites
Saturday, June 9, Echo Hollow will host 70’s favorite Blood, Sweat and Tears.
These jazz-rock stars won Album of the Year at the 1970 Grammy Awards. Their biggest hits include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “And When I Die” and “Spinning Wheel.”
Silver Dollar City’s Summer Concert Series wraps up June 10 with 60’s hitmakers The Buckinghams.
The Buckinghams surged onto the pop scene in the late 1960s, reaching the top of the charts with their iconic single “Kind Of A Drag.” Other hits include “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song.”
Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre. Each of these concerts is free with park admission.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
