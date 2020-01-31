Next week, Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction will again play host to Titanic bandmaster Wallace Hartley’s’ violin, now numbered among the most famous and costly instruments in the world, from Feb. 8 through June 15.
“The Hartley Titanic violin is the single most requested and important artifact our visitors have asked to see again. I feel that’s because this fragile reminder of Titanic’s final moments plays on untapped emotions that touch the heart,” Titanic Museum Attractions President, CCO and co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said in a release.
“We are honored to have earned the trust of the Hartley Titanic Violin’s unidentified owner, and we are proud to display his extraordinary piece of Titanic history for all the world to see.”
According to reports, Hartley’s body was pulled from the water days after the April 1912 sinking of the Titanic, with his violin case still strapped to his back. In 2005, a damaged violin, which featured an engraved silver plate which connected it to Hartley, was found in the attic of a home in Britain. After much authentication testing, confirmation was given this found treasure was in fact the Hartley violin.
In 2013, the violin was set to go to auction, but not before being on display at the Branson Titanic for two weeks, making its international public debut. After making a Branson stop, the violin commanded $1.7 million, at auction in October of 2013, the highest price ever paid for an RMS Titanic artifact.
The new owner is unknown to the public and the violin remains out-of-sight except for exclusive showings at the Titanic Museums in Branson and Pigeon Forge.
“We’re proud to be the sole exhibitor of this magnificent Titanic treasure,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “RMS Titanic bandleader Wallace Hartley’s violin has become the iconic symbol of the Titanic saga.”
In addition to the 2013 showing, the violin was also on display at the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction in 2016.
The Wallace Hartley violin will be on display at the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction from Feb 8 through June 15.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson opens daily at 9 a.m., and due to high interest, reservations are “strongly suggested.”
For tickets and more information, visit titanicbranson.com.
