Sun sets on ‘Night Water’ at White Water
Branson’s largest water park, White Water, will wrap its yearly tradition of hosting Night Water, which sees the park remain open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, this weekend.
This Friday and Saturday, Night Water will see guests turn their attention to the skies as the park will again host a fireworks display, featuring a new choreographed finale, at 9:45 p.m.
White Water features more than “2 million gallons of fun” spread across 13 acres of water rides and slides, White Water features attractions both riveting and relaxing. Among the riveting is White Water’s most recent slide, the $1.7 million KaPau Plummet. This slide features a near-vertical 70-degree plunge and two-story free fall through two 240-foot dueling slides, followed by a spiraling loop.
Also popular is the seven-story, six-slide Kalani Towers, with two 300-foot drop slides and four additional 312-foot slides for lane racing. Another guest favorite is the “lazy river,” or Aloha River at Hula Hula Bay. This family attraction transports guests to the Polynesian jungles of the South Pacific, where calm waters carry them through the wild island landscape.
The river also sees its share of unexpected twists and turns, fountains, misters, bubblers, geysers, a 30-foot-tall tiki water tower and more.
Other slides and rides include the Pipeline Plunge and the 500,000-gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool, Ohana Falls and Waikiki Wave.
White Water also has several places for children, including the immersive play area called Coconut Cove and Splashaway Cay, interactive family attractions with slides, geysers and more.
The park will remain open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Aug. 13.
Beginning Aug. 17, the park will observe the same 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. hours through Sept. 2, when the park closes for the season.
RecPlex hosting ‘Movie in the Park’ Friday night
The Branson Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a “Movie in the Park” event, sponsored by Branson United Methodist Church, at the soccer fields at the Branson RecPlex Friday night.
Gates will open at 7:30 with games and activities, followed by a showing of the movie “Christopher Robin” beginning at dusk.
The film focuses on a middle-aged Christopher Robin, who is now focused on his new life, work, and family With life getting more chaotic by the day, Christopher Robin suddenly finds himself surrounded by his old friends from the Hundred Acre Wood, including Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger, who have ventured from the Hundred Acre Wood into London to help turn his life around.
“Christopher Robin” is rated PG for “some action.”
Branson United Methodist will be providing free ice cream and bottled water to all in attendance.
The event is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to this fun family event.
Call the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 for more information.
Silver Dollar City to announce new attraction next week
Well Loyal Reader(s), the wait is almost over, and this time next week, Aug. 13, we should all know what Silver Dollar City is planning for the 2020 season, which also happens to be its 60th anniversary.
Late last year, the Lost River of the Ozarks, one of Silver Dollar City’s oldest and most popular rides, was demolished, and construction began on something new for next season. Fencing that stretches from Fireman’s Landing to the Giant Barn Swing indicates the new attraction will be quite larger than the Lost River of the Ozarks, and it also appears as though the now gone Riverfront area will also be redeveloped as part of the project.
Despite the fact Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas told me they’re building a “Armadillo Race Track,” park representatives have been teasing what could come for several months. Earlier this year I saw signs at the park stating “All is not lost … Another Great Adventure Lies Ahead,” which sure seems like a reference to the closure of the Lost River of the Ozarks to me. Also, their social media team has been dropping #LostCaverns on social media.
The Lost River of the Ozarks originally opened in May of 1985 at a cost of $2 million, taking the place of Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell, which was an attraction that simulated a journey similar to the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Ride at the Walt Disney Parks.
Over the past 30 years, rides similar to the Lost River of the Ozarks have been through countless redesigns to help them reach new heights, and in many cases, new “falls” as well. The last few rides and attractions have not only gained near-universal acclaim, but they’ve also been record-setting efforts, and I’m willing to bet this new attraction will continue that trend.
As as much as I would love to speculate and share all the juicy gossip and rumors I’ve heard, I’m not ... however, I will say whatever it is they’re building out there is looking like another “water ride,” and judging by the construction that is already in place, it will most assuredly make the “Lost River” look like a little stream.
Grab a copy of next Wednesday’s Branson Tri-Lakes News or visit bransontrilakesnews.com.
