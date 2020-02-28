SATURDAY
‘The Election’ at Reeds Spring High School: The Reeds Spring High School Drama Department will perform the Don Zolidis comedy “The Election” on Saturday.
The shows begin at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for students.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
‘Wizard of Oz’ at the Historic Owen Theatre: The Branson Regional Arts Council’s newest production, “The Wizard Of Oz” at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson will continue its second week of shows.
This is the RSC version of “The Wizard of Oz,” which is a more technically complex production, recreates the dialogue and structure of the classic MGM film, which has been entertaining audiences for 80 years.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.\
SATURDAY
‘Hot Winter Fun’ make-Up date: Due to the unexpected blast of winter weather, organizers of the “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” have announced the event will now take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
SUNDAY
‘Ozarks Gospel,’ ‘Ozarks Country’ opens at Grand Country: Sunday, a twin bill of shows debut at the Grand Country Music Hall as “Ozarks Gospel” and “Ozarks Country” debut with Tammy & Tonya Bilyeu, also known as “The Stutterettes,” and new cast member Tim “Droopy Drawers Jr. “Mabe.
“Ozarks Gospel,” which takes the Grand Country stage each Sunday at 2 p.m., gives you everything you’d expect from a show with that name. With favorites like “I’ll Fly Away” and “Turn Your Radio On,” the “Ozarks Gospel” show is the “perfect thing” to do after Sunday lunch.
The “Ozarks Country” show, performed every Sunday evening at 7 p.m., celebrates some of the greatest country music of all time, with a few “contemporary” hits thrown in for good measure. The show has been called “A perfect way to put an exclamation point on any Branson weekend.”
Tammy and Tonya both grew up performing with their family, Branson’s founding show, “The Baldknobbers Jamboree,” and following that, they went on to perform with Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis for more than a decade as “The Stutterettes.”
This year they’ll be joined by their cousin “Droopy Drawers Jr.,” who just wrapped a 35-year run at “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.”
Visit grandcountry.com for more
