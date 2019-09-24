Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
“Larry’s Country Diner Live” at the Clay Cooper Theatre
“Larry’s Country Diner Live,” a stage presentation of the RFD-TV hit “Larry’s Country Diner,” featuring Larry Black and his cast of regulars including Keith Bilbrey, Sheriff Jimmy Capps, Renae the waitress and Nadine the avid church lady, will call the Clay Cooper Theatre home this year.
Thursday finds former Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune taking the stage. Fortune toured, sang and performed with the Statler Brothers as a replacement for the ailing Lew DeWitt in 1982 and ended up singing tenor for the group for 21 years.
Fortune also wrote several No. 1 tunes for the group, including “Elizabeth,” “Too Much on My Heart,” “My Only Love” and “More Than a Name on a Wall.”
The three other members of the group retired in 2002. Since then, he has continued an extensive performance schedule, as well as a working as a songwriter. Fortune has also released several solo albums.
Mo Pitney, a Curb Records recording artist who has been producing new music since 2014, closes things Friday.
In addition to his own tunes, Pitney co-wrote several tunes with the likes of Bill Anderson and Bobby Tomberlin.
Williams, Sr.,” and many others.
Dailey & Vincent at the Mansion Theater
The Mansion Theatre is slated to host the duo of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent. Sept. 26, as well as for several more shows throughout the fall.
Dailey & Vincent have been playing their hearts out for almost a decade, and they are already universally recognized as one of the best bluegrass bands around. In addition to being three-time Grammy award nominees in 2014, the duo has captured the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainers, IBMA, of the Year and Vocal Group of the year three times, Album of the Year for “Dailey & Vincent” in 2008 and “Dailey & Vincent Sing the Statler Brothers” in 2010. In all, the duo has captured 14 IBMA Awards.
These bluegrass and American music standouts will perform more than a dozen shows throughout September, October, November and December at the Mansion Theatre. Dailey & Vincent will take the Mansion stage at 3 p.m.
The Oak Ridge Boys are also back for their fall run at the Mansion.
