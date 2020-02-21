Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Choices Concert Hall adds Missouri Plowboys, more to March lineup
The folks at Choices Concert Hall are doing their best to add a full entertainment lineup to go along with the area’s largest dance floor, a full bar and an awesome menu.
Saturday night, the Eddie Valen Band takes the stage for “great music and a great experience. There will be a $10 cover charge, which includes a “beverage token” which can be exchanged at the bar.
Next week’s lineup includes the weekly “Karaoke Thursdays,” which allows those passionate karaoke singers to take the “big stage” at Choices. Every Friday night, the venue hosts “Country Remix,” featuring an all-request Country DJ playing country dance, as well as line dance favorites.
Next Saturday, Feb. 29, will continue the venue’s promise of bringing live music weekly as the band Against the Grain the will perform. The group will also return to the Choices stage March 28.
On March 7, one of the area’s most popular all-star bands, The Missouri Plowboys, will play at Choices for the first time, taking the stage at 10:30 p.m.
According to Plowboys’ fiddle player Wayne Massengale, the guys in the band want “our musician friends to come celebrate the beginning of a new season ... we have a surprise with more details to come with The Missouri Plowboys.”
The group is a collection of some of the best musicians in Ozark Mountain Country, or anywhere, for that matter.
I assure you, they’re always flat-out awesome.
As far as musical selection goes, they truly cover the gambit, jamming out on classic from Bob Wills to Lynyrd Skynyrd, and everything between. Plus, another cool aspect of catching the Plowboys is the fact you never really know who may show up to sing a tune or two. It’s a surprise waiting to happen every week, and, there’s even plenty of room for some dancing on the area’s largest dance floor.
As a special way to celebrate the Plowboys Choices debut, the management recently announced they would host a “Two Step Contest” beginning at 7 p.m. March 7.
There is a $20 registration fee, but there are also cash prizes for the top three finishers. The competition will run until 10 p.m. and the Missouri Plowboys will take the stage at 10:30 p.m.
In addition to “Karaoke Thursday” and “Country Remix” Fridays, Choices will also see the Mason Dixon Band March 14 and the Hwy. 13 band March 21.
To keep track of all things Choices Concert Hall, visit facebook.com/bransonsonlyhonkytonk.
‘The Election’ at Reeds Spring High School
The Reeds Spring High School Drama Department will perform the Don Zolidis comedy “The Election” on Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28.
The shows begin at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for students.
“The Election” is about a race for student body president.
One student figures he will cruise to victory until a mysterious Super PAC gives his opponent an unlimited budget.
This is a hilarious and timely satire on the contemporary political scene.
‘Parasite’ on the giant Imax screen
“Parasite,” the film which took home Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director, Foreign Language Film and Original Screenplay, is getting the giant Imax screen treatment for an extremely limited time at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
“Parasite” sees “greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
“All unemployed, the Kim family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident.”
I can’t wait to see this film, and I must again applaud the folks at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex for continuing to bring awesome, interesting and unique films to all us movie lovers in Ozark Mountain Country.
Showtimes for “Parasite” on the giant Imax screen are 1:10 and 6:40 p.m. through Wednesday.
“Parasite” is rated R for language, some violence and sexual content, and has been referred to as a “comedy/thriller/drama.”
Also, my Loyal Reader(s) should also be aware this film was shot in the Korean language, and will be shown with subtitles.
Visit bransonimax.com.
