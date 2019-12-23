G
reetings my Loyal
Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
Little Texas added to
Pierce Arrow New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve show at the Pierce Arrow Theatre, in addition to the cast of “Pierce Arrow Decades” show performing an extended edition of the show, hitmakers Little Texas will headline a special concert.
As part of the young country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas were responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much appreciated bolt of life into the genre. For their efforts, country fans the world over richly rewarded the band, buying up over 7 million of their albums, while critics showered them with 3 Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).
Their first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All The Love,” became a Top-10 hit, as did their next single, “First Time For Everything.” After the album First Time For Everything was released, five singles reached the top of the charts. The second album, Big Time, truly was the big time for Little Texas.
The sophomore release, which has sold more than three million copies to date, spawned three No. 1 singles with “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love.” The group soon captured their first CMT Award, a Billboard award, a Radio & Records award and their first Grammy nomination.
The group’s cover of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” featured on the Grammy award-winning “Common Thread” album charted well, and without an official release. That song allowed Little Texas to break another record in country music history, becoming the first act to snag three different songs, on three different charts, with three different lead singers, all at the same time.
It is a feat that has never been repeated since by any band. The year 1994 also brought the lineup an Academy of Country Music Award for “Vocal Group of the Year.”
Despite much success, each member went his separate way, opting to spend time with family and friends, and work on individual projects at the end of 1997.
“At that point it was time for our loved ones to have us back for a while,” said bassist and vocalist Duane Propes. “It all happened for a reason.”
In 2004, the multi-platinum band’s four original members, Propes, lead guitarist and vocalist Porter Howell, guitarist and vocalist Dwayne O’Brien, and drummer Del Gray rebuilt the franchise with a completely new sound.
“Everybody still has a ‘What Might Have Been,’ there’s always a ‘First Time For Everything,’ and folks still want to ‘Kick A Little,’ so we decided to take the party back on the road,” said Propes.
In summer 2007, Little Texas returned to the airwaves, country charts and music video playlists with an album titled Missing Years. In typical Little Texas style, the band broke the rules yet again, choosing to unleash two new albums within the span of a month, including the band’s first live album, The Very Best of Little Texas: Live & Loud.
“The four of us appreciate each other and still have a ball on stage,” Gray said of the band’s chemistry on stage after more than two decades. “There is a comfort level that happens to us when we play together that can only happen with 20-something years of experience.”
In addition to Little Texas and “Pierce Arrow Decades, admission also includes catering from Little Hacienda, as well as party favors.
Visit piercearrowtheater.com.
A chest full of fun at
Shipwrecked Treasure Museum
A lot of folks have asked me about the Shipwrecked Treasure Museum, a new attraction that opened earlier this year at Branson Landing, and last week, I finally got the chance to visit.
This two-story attraction is an entertaining, educational and interactive museum featuring items dated from between 30 B.C and 20 A.D., as well as the largest Civil War treasure trove ever recovered, real pirate weapons, precious coins, gold, silver and other artifacts pulled from historic ships.
Without a doubt, the coolness of the SS Republic takes center stage at Shipwrecked, and for good reason. The SS Republic was a side-wheel steamship, originally named SS Tennessee, as well as the USS Mobile for a time, was lost in a hurricane off the coast of Georgia in October 1865, en route to New Orleans.
According to reports, the ship was carrying passengers and a cargo of $400,000 in coins intended for use as hard currency after the Civil War.
In 2003, the wreck was discovered 100 miles off the Georgia coast by Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., a commercial archaeology company in Tampa, Florida.
One of the coolest aspects of the exhibit surrounding the Republic features original coal pieces, as well as an original boiler plate which was crucial to the movement and navigation of the ship. This portion really spoke to me since the ship was overtaken by the waves during a hurricane, which extinguished the boiler.
There is also a full-scale replica of the USS Republic Paddlewheel, as well as all sorts of other artifacts rescued from the deep.
Treasure from the Tortugas, which was headed for Spain in 1622 with items from the New World when it was hit by a hurricane and capsized, is also on display. The Spanish Reales, also known as Pieces of Eight, 93% fine silver crude and misshapen coins, are truly a sight to behold.
The museum also features treasure from the SS Gairsoppa, which was sunk by a German UBoat in 1941. The ship was carrying a cargo of more than 7,000 tons, including silver ingots. The ship was hit by a storm and running low on coal and was diverted to Ireland when it was torpedoed by the UBoat.
In 2012, 48 tons of silver was recovered the Odyssey Exploration team at a depth of 15,000 feet. Each bar is inscribed with its ID number, weight, fineness, and has been stamped by an assessor to prove their authenticity.
In addition to the treasures from the main shipwrecks, there are more interactive and awesome things to do around every corner. Without a doubt, the replica of Zeus, an eight-ton remotely operated vehicle, ROV, that features monitors, computers, fiber optics, cameras, and other advanced technology, is a centerpiece of coolness. Plus, folks are able to try their hand at operating the arms in an interactive exhibit.
Also part of the interactiveness is Pirates Lair, where folks explore the life of a pirate, and also see the weapons they used, including a fantastic fire pot. Also, what pirate adventure would be complete without learning about the famous Blackbeard.
The artifacts featured in this museum rival some of the biggest and best shipwreck recovery collections anywhere in the world, and I must say, it’s a unique and fun attraction. I’m a guy that loves to be entertained, but if you can also educate while entertaining, well that’s a winning recipe.
Also, be aware this is a self-guided tour and all tickets serve as day passes, which means you should not feel rushed to get through everything. I spent well over an hour there and feel I barely “got to the bottom” of what the museum truly offers.
The Shipwrecked Treasure Museum opens at 10 a.m. daily, year round, and observe the same operating hours as Branson Landing. Visit bransontreasuremuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.