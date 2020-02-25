After a delay of a little more than three weeks, the “26th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show” will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
The show was originally set for Feb. 5, but was postponed due to winter weather.
“All purchased tickets will be honored and seating will remain the same, so hold on to those tickets,” said Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater General Manager Jeannie Horton.
This annual show is sponsored by The League of Branson Theatre Owners & Show Producers, also known as The Branson Show League, in order to raise funds to help market the live show scene. Marketing the months of January, February, and March as Hot Winter Fun started in 1994 as a way to let our guests know they could enjoy the Branson experience year ‘round,” said Cindy Merry, marketing chair for the Branson Show League. “‘The Hot Winter Fun Big Show’ was created to raise funds to help us market Branson.”
Every year, the “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” gives locals and tourists the chance to catch a portion of several Branson shows, sort of like a “sampler platter of awesomeness.”
Those entertainers already announced to perform include members of “The Hughes Music Show” from the Hughes Brothers Theatre, “Grand Jubilee” and “Comedy Jamboree” from the Grand Country Music Hall, Shoji and Christina Tabuchi from “The Shoji Tabuchi Show” at the Clay Cooper Theatre, “Six” from Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, Doug Gabriel from the Branson Famous Theatre, Jerry Presley from the God and Country Theatres, “The Temptations” from “Legends in Concert” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, “Oh Happy Day” from the Hughes Brothers Theatre and the star of the Hamner Variety Theatre’s “Mike Walker Lasting Impressions.”
The “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” will be co-hosted by Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor Joshua Clark, as well as longtime Branson entertainer Dalena Ditto, who will provide special commentary for the evening.
VIP Balcony catered by Branson Center Stage Tickets on sale now.
Call 417-339-3003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.