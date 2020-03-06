Wednesday night, the folks at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex will be a part of history as the new Lionsgate Films release “I Still Believe” becomes the first faith-based drama to be shown at giant Imax theaters nationwide, where it will be showcased for a limited time ahead of its national opening March 13.
“We’ve always shown Christian-based films (at Branson Meadows and the Elite Cinema III), but this is the first one Imax has released nationwide,” said Branson Imax’s Marketing Director Tom Forster. “We’re doing our best to bring a variety of things to town.”
“I Still Believe” is the newest effort from the Erwin Brothers, Jon and Andrew, the team responsible for the hit “I Can Only Imagine.” According to a release, the film is based on the true story that follows Christian music mega-star Jeremy Camp, played by K.J. Apa, and his “remarkable journey of love and loss, which proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.”
The supporting cast features country music star Shania Twain as Camp’s mother, and Academy Award nominee Gary Sinise as his father. Actress Britt Robertson also joins the cast as Melissa.
The early access showing, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content with the cast, filmmakers and more. Additional showtimes from March 12 through 19 are also available.
Forster also mentioned anyone from churches, schools or other groups, should contact the Imax box office at 417-335-3533
Visit bransonimax.com/movies/i-still-believe-imax/ to purchase tickets.
