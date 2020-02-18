Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let's get to it.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction opens Friday
As Branson’s “Hot Winter Fun” season keeps rolling, one of Branson’s most popular destinations, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, will open Friday for its 26th season.
According to a release, “the much-loved line-up of equestrian showmanship, comedic capers, friendly competition and audience interaction” ... “that create a truly immersive guest experience” will also include a new experience.
“Last season, we celebrated our 25th season in Branson and welcomed our ten millionth guest,” said Bryan Cossiboom, Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager. “We’re always adding new highlights for our guests to experience, and we think our new ‘Rumble in the Treetops’ will provide exciting memories folks will remember long after they return home.”
During the Rumble in the Treetops, Stampede guests will “thrill at the strength and agility of skilled lumberjack teams as they climb, chop, saw and log-roll their way through a four-event Lumberjack Adventure.”
I don’t know about the rest of my Loyal Reader(s), but that sounds pretty awesome to me, but then again, Stampede has always been one of my favorite entertainment experiences in Ozark Mountain Country.
The experience begins as folks make their way from the parking lot to the main entrance while strolling past many of the horses who are gearing up to take the arena floor. Once folks get inside, they make their way to Stampede’s Carriage Room with the talents of the White River Wranglers.
After getting a fantastic pre-show, folks are then ushered into the main arena for dinner and a show.
The show features more than 30 horses and cast of trick riders filling a 35,000-square-foot arena with music and special effects, including interactive lighting with a 12.5 million LED wall, as well as a friendly competition pitting the North against the South with activities including horse-riding stunts at top speeds.
There is also barrel races, tricks and other friendly competition, as well as a thundering herd of buffalo, a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer and of course, the fantastic racing pigs. The show lineup also features friendly competitions, foot-stomping music, and a crowd favorite, the “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay.
Of course, the show ends with a “patriotic red, white and blue salute to the spirit of America.”
As always, each “Stampede” admission comes complete with a four-course meal, including original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecued pork loin, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato and Stampede’s very own specialty dessert.
There’s a reason why Dolly Parton’s Stampede is the most visited dinner attraction in the World, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for this year.
Show times and reservations are available by calling 417.336.3000 or visiting dpstampede.com.
‘Dancing with the Stars of Branson’ Feb. 28 at Clay Cooper Theatre
The annual “Dancing with the Stars of Branson” event, a fundraiser for Branson High School’s Project Graduation 2020., is set for Feb. 28 at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Project Graduation, a program offered by many high schools, raises funds to host drug and alcohol-free activities as part of a post-graduation party. During this fundraiser, the “stars” will be paired with local dancers as they compete for the elusive “Mirror Ball Trophy,” as well as raise funds to help Project Graduation. In addition for charging admission, additional funds will be raised by voting for a favorite couple by donating in their name to Project Graduation.
The dancing couples will include Jim Barber and Jacqui Bell, Jared Beshore and Leah Johnson, Bryan Brown and Mesa Mitchell, Brandei Clifton and Jay McManus, Sheri Holloway and Nathan Applegate, Anthony Lourenco and Caitlin Secrest, Sunshine Ridinger and Jordan Dickison, Kelly Smith and Norvin Breeck, as well as Erin Wickler and Kelvin Wright.
Judges for the event include show biz legend Janet Lennon, Peggy Lee Brennan-Haberer and Jeremy Rabe.
Lennon, a member of the iconic Lennon Sisters, has graced the stages of the world, as well as the big and small screen, for many decades. Brennan-Haberer played Lt. Linda Nugent (Radar’s girlfriend) on the show “MASH,” as well as Frenchy in the Broadway Show “Grease” with Patrick Swayze, and was also named 2016 Ms. Senior America, representing the state of Missouri.
Rabe performed in Branson for many years in shows including “Red, Hot, & Blue!” and “Lost in the Fifties.” He is also the Emmy-nominated host of “Ozarks Fox AM.”
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per student.
Search Dancing with the Stars of Branson on Facebook for more information.
