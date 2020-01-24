A longtime Branson resident and show producer is looking for “talented folks ages 90 and younger” for a new entertainment experience called “Still Got It - Branson.”
“Like many individuals, I grew up singing, participating in plays, musicals and any other venue I could find in which to perform,” the show’s founder, Dr. Dale Smith, said. “I have always loved the stage, and in 1982, I founded American Kids Inc, a program similar to ‘Little League’ baseball, except the program served young entertainers. Recognizing, we, who are ‘smitten’ with the call to the stage, knowing there is a need for a program that can serve older entertainers, I believe ‘Still Got It’ will be a great service to many.”
According to Smith, “Still Got It Branson” will provide performance opportunities for those who still wish to entertain.
“Many people grew up with a dream of becoming a performer, and they spend a lifetime trying to ‘make it’ as entertainers,” Smith said. “The purpose is to help older adults ‘push through’ the barriers that have kept them from pursuing the dream that is still held within. That is why there’s a need for ‘Still Got It,’ and the messages to audiences will be to suggest, regardless of age, if that dream is still there, then do it.”
Even though Smith is probably most known for founding American Kids, he has also performed in several Branson shows, including “Country Tonite,” “57 Heaven” and “Celebrate America,” and produced several Branson shows, including “21 Sundays at the County Fair.”
He did all that after the age of 66. Now closing in on his 90th birthday, Smith is putting all his energy into the show he’s been working on for several years.
The first edition of “Still Got It - Branson” is set for Friday, Feb. 14 at the show’s home, the Branson Famous Theatre. This will be a pre-show event leading up to the 8 p.m. “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.”
“The plan is to begin showcasing these entertainers ... as pre-show entertainment,” Smith said. “Ultimately, on a monthly schedule, we hope to produce a full show on the ‘Baldknobbers’’ stage. We hope to provide a regular outlet for these entertainers.”
Smith said there will be upcoming announcements designed to solicit more entertainers to join with the existing members to form a troupe. Once assembled, this troupe will perform various variety pre-show entertainment in several different venues.
Eventually, Smith and the troupe will develop a show format, as well as produce a full variety show to be presented at a local venue. The troupe would also be available for reunions, fairs, festivals, nursing homes and other community festivals.
While this is an “all-volunteer” group and “some income” will eventually be produced, after all overhead expenses are paid, Smith said the remaining monies will “be donated to support our charity of choice,” Offerings Global Humanitarian Social Network.
“There are families and individuals within our community that need the basics of life, that of food, clothing and shelter,” Smith added. “‘Still Got It - Branson’ will help respond to those needs through Offerings Network.
“The whole concept is simple. God gave us these talents, we can use them for the benefit of others.
“Community is important to us.”
Visit stillgotitbranson.com.
